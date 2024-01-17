Wednesday January 17, 2024

Laurent Pokou stadium, 8pm (EA)

East African representatives Tanzania begin the 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations journey with a tough one against Morocco on Wednesday.

The Taifa Stars qualified at the expense of Uganda Cranes and will second favourites against the Atlas Lions who reached the Fifa World Cup semifinals in 2022.

Morocco Coach Walid Regragui wants his side to emulate the form shown in Qatar and wants to end a long wait for his side without lifting the Afcon title.

In 2004 as a player, Morocco lost to Tunisia in the Afcon finals missing a chance to win it as a player.

“What we did at the World Cup was historic and when people recognize this talent, it means so much to me and everyone on the team. It was an unbelievable achievement at the World Cup. We put Africa on the world map.”

“But now, we have a different mindset. The Africa Cup of Nations is very, very tough but we are going with the same spirit and inshallah, if we do our very best, we are going to win this trophy.”

Adel Amrouche the Taifa Stars coach wants his players to showcase their talent and give the best against the teams on the tournament.

“The players know that this is a big tournament and is the grandest occasion in Africa. It is going to give them significant exposure when they play against the prominent nations of African football. It is the greatest occasion, and it’s a good dream to play in the AFCON. I am happy for these players, and they deserve to be here,” he said.

Below are the interesting facts and figures for both nations.

This marks Tanzania’s third appearance at the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations after 1980 and 2019. They finished at the bottom of their group on both occasions, losing five of their six matches (D1).

Tanzania has not kept a clean sheet in their six matches at the tournament. Only Zimbabwe (15), Mozambique (12), and Namibia (9) have played more matches in the competition without a clean sheet.

Among the 24 teams that will feature in Côte d’Ivoire, Tanzania scored the fewest goals during the qualifiers (3 in 6 games). Two of their three goals were scored by Simon Msuva.

Morocco have not won an Afcon trophy since 1976 finishing 3 rd in 1980 and losing the final in 2004 against Tunisia.

in 1980 and losing the final in 2004 against Tunisia. The Atlas Lions became the first nation from Africa to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

Morocco won the last two meetings between the two side late last year 2-0 in Dar es Salaam.

The previous three meetings between the two teams came in the World Cup qualifiers – Tanzania beat Morocco 3-1 in the qualifiers for the 2014 edition before losing 2-1 in the reverse fixture.