Fort Portal based WestVille High School has appointed Wycliffe “Pro” Kabiito as the football team head coach.

Kabiito, a CAF “D” licensed coach put pen to paper at the school christened as “The Royals” for a tenure of two years, renewable upon satisfactory performance.

Coach Wycliffe Kabiito signs the employment contract papers

WestVille High School founding director Beni Amin Luyombya officially witnessed the signing of employment contract for the coach before he handed over the team jersey.

“I am ready for the task bestowed upon me; to establish and develop a strong competitive team as we prepare for the different competitions” Kabiito told Kawowo Sports.

Kabiito replaces Rogers Lwebuga who handled the school football team last season as the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) national football championship was hosted in the Rwenzori region by Nyakasura school, Fort Portal.

WestVille Director with coach Wycliffe Kabiito

For starters, WestVille High school is situated in Kahungabunyonyi in the tourism city of Fort Portal (Rwenzori region) and it was founded in 2016.

The school motto echoes aloud “Beyond the Horizon where excellence is guaranteed” and is famous in academics with an enviable entry of science students to universities from the Rwenzori region.

This motto has been such a big inspiration to many students both in the core academics field as well as the extra-curriculum activities as games, sports, music, dance and drama; having excelled in the national and East Africa region events.

West Ville High School Football team