All is set for the second edition of the Absa Kampala Hash House Harriers (KH3) – 7 Hills Run on Sunday, 17th March 2024.

This run is organized by KH3 in conjunction with Absa Bank Uganda and will cover 21KM.

The start and finishing point is at Kololo Airstrip in Uganda’s capital city, Kampala.

Runners during the inaugural Absa KH-3 7 Hills Run that was held last year. The event returns on 17th March 2024

This run spans the seven iconic hills of Kampala city (Mengo, Kololo, Kibuli, Namirembe, Old Kampala, Nakasero and Makerere), is dedicated to supporting the education of girl children in Uganda.

Girls in Uganda face numerous challenges in accessing education, including poverty, cultural norms, early marriages, unwanted pregnancies, and menstrual hygiene management issues.

Absa Bank Uganda, upholding its commitment to creating a positive impact and being a force for good, firmly believes that education is a fundamental right for every child, irrespective of gender.

Participants run up a hill during the inaugural Absa KH-3 7 Hills Run in 2023

The inaugural run was held on 28 May 2023 and recorded a resounding success.

“This event offers a unique opportunity to individuals, corporate entities, and running clubs to support a vital cause, foster team spirit, and promote health and wellness, among others. As a bank, we are, therefore, proud to be building a platform where the public can contribute positively towards a pertinent issue affecting our society in line with the Absa purpose to empower Africa’s tomorrow, together, one story at a time,” said Helen Basuuta Nangonzi, the bank’s Marketing and Customer Experience Director as she announced the second edition of the run.

The 2024 edition of the run is poised to be fun and inclusive cutting across a diverse section of runners including professionals and participants can look forward to competing for prizes across multiple categories.

Runners warm up during the inaugural Absa KH-3 7 Hills Run in 2023

The kits for the run are priced at UGX 30,000 each. Interested participants can pay using Mobile Money (Dial *233*5# using MTN MoMo or Airtel Mobile Money), online with a VISA card (https://bit.ly/AbsaRun), or at any of the Absa Bank branches countrywide (Account name: Absa 7 Hills Hash Run; Account number: 6004404678).

With over 2,600 participants, the inaugural run raised UGX 200 million, directly benefiting over 2,500 girls.

Building on this success, the 2024 edition aims to make an even greater impact in supporting girl-child education efforts.