Overview: The Egypt International Para-Badminton championship 2024 is one of those event that the Uganda players will optimally utilize to fetch qualification points for the 2024 Paralympics Games in Paris city, France.

The Uganda Para-Badminton national team is set to compete in the 2024 Egypt International championship due in Cairo city, Egypt (23rd to 28th January).

The traveling delegation has tried and tested players as Ritah Asiimwe, Sarah Nazziwa, Ali Mukasa, Elizabeth Mwesigwa, Sumin Mutesi, Hassan Mubiru and Rose Nansereko; and will be handled by Mark Senyondwa as head coach.

The team has been undergoing vigorous training session at the Lugogo Indoor sports arena.

Head coach Senyondwa is confident of the team he is traveling well; to perform well and fetch points to qualify for the 2024 Para-lympics.

“The players have been training well. They are mentally and physically set for the championship in Egypt. The target is to qualify more than two players for the Paralympics. They are not traveling to merely participate, not, to compete and collect the qualification points” Senyondwa remarks.

The team departs for Egypt on Sunday, 21st January 2024.

One of the players on the team Assimwe is optimistic of a great showing in Egypt.

“We have been training well and we are set to battle. The target is to remain focused and perform well because the goal is to get those crucial points for the Paralympics in Paris, France” Assimwe notes.

Uganda’s players recently took part in the Dubai Para Badminton International tournament in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last December.

The upcoming event in Egypt will be the second last one before another in Thailand.

Uganda Badminton Association (UBA) prepared this team with further assistance from the International Badminton Association and Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC).

