AFCON 2023 Group B (Round 2):

Cape Verde 3-0 Mozambique

Mozambique Egypt 2-2 Ghana

Cape Verde became the first country to make the grade to the round of 16 stage at the on-going AFCON 2023 tournament in Cote D’Ivoire.

A comprehensive 3-0 win over Mozambique in group B secured the Blue Sharks a berth to the round of 16.

Tiago Manuel Dias Correia (Bebe), Ryan Isaac Mendes da Graca and Kevin Lenini Goncalves Pereira de Pina were all on target against the Mambas at the Stade Felix Houphouet Boigny on Friday afternoon.

Tiago, a forward at Spanish side Real Zaragoza (on loan from Rayo Vallecano) struck a brilliant free kick from distance on the half hour mark to give Cape Verde the 1-0 lead by the mandatory half time break.

Cape Verde players celebrate their third goal | Credit: CAF Media

Fatih Karagumruk’s Mendes added the second goal six minutes into the second half.

Pina of Krasnodar in Russia capped the icing on the already baked cake with the third goal, scorching long range shot from 30 yards past goalkeeper Alberto Ernan Siluane of Black Bulls, the current league champions in the Mozambique premier league.

Mendes was named the man of the match as Cape Verde has now earned six points from two games after a 2-1 win over Ghana Black Stars.

Egypt has two points whilst Ghana and Mozambique have a point apiece.

With Cape Verde already qualified, group B remains wide open coming to the final games for the remaining three countries Egypt, Ghana and Mozambique.

Next Group B matches:

Mozambique will face Ghana on Monday, 22nd January 2024 at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe (11:00 PM).

At the same time, Cape Verde shall take on Egypt at the Stade Felix Houphouet in Boigny.

All Results So far:

Group F:

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) 1-1 Zambia

Zambia Morocco 3-0 Tanzania

Group E:

Mali 2-0 South Africa

South Africa Tunisia 0-1 Namibia

Group D:

Burkina Faso 1-0 Mauritania

Mauritania Algeria 1-1 Angola

Group C:

Cameroon 1-1 Guinea

Guinea Senegal 3-0 The Gambia

Group B:

Egypt 2-2 Mozambique

Mozambique Ghana 1-2 Cape Verde

Group A:

Nigeria 1-1 Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea Cote D’Ivoire 2-0 Guinea Bissau

Guinea Bissau Cote D’Ivoire 0-1 Nigeria

Nigeria Equatorial Guinea 4-2 Guinea Bissau