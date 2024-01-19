Overview: Ismaila Sarr, Habib Diallo and Sadio Mane scored the goals for Alliou Cisse’s coached side. Jean Charles Castelletto got the consolation for Cameroon, a side coached by Rigobert Song.

AFCON 2023 Group C (Round 2):

Senegal 3-1 Cameroon

Senegal joined Cape Verde to the round of 16 stage at the on-going AFCON 2023 tournament in Cote D’Ivoire.

The reigning champions humbled rivals Cameroon 3-1 in group C at the Stade Charles Konan Banny de Yamoussoukro on Friday evening.

Ismaila Sarr, Mouhamadou Habibou Diallo (Habib) and Sadio Mane scored the goals for Alliou Cisse’s coached side.

Jean Charles Castelletto got the consolation for Cameroon, a side coached by legend Rigobert Song.

Olympique De Marseille forward Sarr got the opener on the opening quarter hour mark past goalkeeper Andre Onana off a deflection.

Al Shabab’s Diallo scored the second strike with 19 minutes to go before Castelletto (Nantes) pulled a goal back with a powerful header on 83 minutes.

Talisman Mane capped the icing on the cake with the third goal in the 5th minute of added time to seal the win well celebrated.

Sarr was named the man of the match.

Senegal secured their second victory of the campaign after their opening 3-0 win over The Gambia to seal a round of 16 berth with a game to play, against Guinea.

Guinea and Cameroon had opened to a 1-all draw in their opener.

All Results So far:

Group F:

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) 1-1 Zambia

Zambia Morocco 3-0 Tanzania

Group E:

Mali 2-0 South Africa

South Africa Tunisia 0-1 Namibia

Group D:

Burkina Faso 1-0 Mauritania

Mauritania Algeria 1-1 Angola

Group C:

Cameroon 1-1 Guinea

Guinea Senegal 3-0 The Gambia

Group B:

Egypt 2-2 Mozambique

Mozambique Ghana 1-2 Cape Verde

Cape Verde Cape Verde 3-0 Mozambique

Mozambique Egypt 2-2 Ghana

Group A:

Nigeria 1-1 Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea Cote D’Ivoire 2-0 Guinea Bissau

Guinea Bissau Cote D’Ivoire 0-1 Nigeria

Nigeria Equatorial Guinea 4-2 Guinea Bissau