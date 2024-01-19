Uganda Cup 2023 Final

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Kings Park, Bweyogerere

at Women (2 p.m.): Avengers vs Nile Rapids

Avengers vs Nile Rapids Men (4 p.m.): Heathens vs Rams

Avengers and Heathens are the current holders of the Uganda Cup trophies. The two clubs held off mammoth challenges from seasoned winners Thunderbirds and Black Pirates respectively to win the finals played at Entebbe in December 2022.

Both, still undefeated in the 2023 edition, are now one match away from defending their titles.

Nile Rapids and Rams, their challengers, are going to make their first-ever Uganda Cup Finals appearances in that match.

Both lost just one match in the pool phase to their respective aforementioned opponents in the final. Coincidence?

Given that recent history in the build-up to the finals this weekend, the odds are in the favour of the incumbents and it should be a walk in the park for them. But will it?

Apart from that 38-06 loss to Avengers during the opening round, Nile Rapids washed the rest of their opponents in the pools. 61-15 against Gulu Sprinters and 81-00 against Kabale Berg Princesses. They then showed resilience in the semifinal to beat Black Pearls, 27-26, at their own home.

On the other hand, Rams lost to Heathens, 26-06, in the final round of the pools. But, before then, they had beaten Kyambogo by 15-10, Tooro Lions by 50-08, and Walukuba by 08-03. Their semifinal was even more dramatic as it was decided by a coin toss following a nineteen-all tie with Mongers after extra time.

#UgandaCup2023 UPDATE:



#UgandaCup2023 UPDATE:

Results from the weekend Uganda Cup 2023 Semi Finals.

Nile Rapids’ and Rams’ campaigns differ in a few places. While Nile Rapids have dominated against most of their opponents, Rams have had to fight for each of their wins.

Their sweat and fortunes, depending on one’s perspective, have rewarded them with a place in the Uganda Cup Final. But win or lose, they will still be celebrating milestones that were, at the start of the season, out of their wildest dreams.

Avengers and Heathens, unlike their opponents, do not have that much freedom. They simply cannot afford to put a foot wrong.

This is what makes finals exciting!