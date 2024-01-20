Cricket Cranes Tour To India

Game 2: Uganda v National CC

Uganda 180/8

Roger Mukasa 64

Ronald Lutaaya 37

National CC 184/3

National CC won by 7 wickets

Game 1: Uganda v National CC

Uganda 166/6

Ronald Lutaaya 52

Kenneth Waiswa 26

National CC 167/8

Kenneth Waiswa 3/5

National CC won by 2 wickets

Cricket Cranes suffered two defeats in their first two T20 games on Friday on their Training Tour to India.

In the heat of Mumbai, the Ugandans failed to defend 166 runs in the first game and despite putting on a commanding 188 in the afternoon they still came up short with the ball.

Ronald Lutaaya marked a return to the national team colours with a commanding half-century. His 52 came off just 33 balls in some aggressive stroke play with support coming from Kenneth Waiswa (26) and Robinson Obuya (21). The contributions from each batter helped the team post a commanding 166 with useful contributors from the whole squad.

However, Cricket Cranes failed to control things with the ball with the home side scoring freely and easily to ensure that they stay with the required rate. The wickets with very little required for the victory with Kenneth Waiswa (3/5) the pick of the bowlers but his efforts couldn’t stop the home side from closing out the win by two wickets.

In the afternoon, Roger Mukasa stepped up with a master stroke half-century. His 64 came off 42 balls and he found support from Ronald Lutaaya (37) as the visitors finished on 180/8 in their 20 overs.

The hosts were brutal in the run chase finding the boundaries and gaps regularly as they kept up with the required rate and in the end got over the line in a clinical fashion winning by seven wickets to inflict a second defeat on the visitors.

The visitors again failed with the ball but should take lots of positives from the performance of the batters, especially the very positive strike rates of each batter.

The team will be back in action today for their 3rd T20 game of the tour.