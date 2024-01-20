Uganda Cup 2023 – Women’s Final

Result: Nile Rapids 25-17 Avengers

In only their first national XVs competition, Nile Rapids have not only reached the Cup Final but they have won it.

They achieved this historic milestone during the 2023 Uganda Cup final played at Kings Park on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

Nile Rapids beat defending champions Avengers by 25-17 in a match they dominated both on attack and in defense.

It was not just a dominant team display, it was also a world class individual performance from their flyhalf Tina Akello.

Akello scored all the twenty-five points for Nile Rapids, including this sublime solo effort for their only try of the match.

Avengers had beaten Nile Rapids in the opening round. Their charge in the final was led by Christine Akello and Fazirah Namukwaya who each scored a try. The other try was scored by Fortunate Mbabazi.

However, Akello and Namukwaya undid their efforts when they received yellow cards on both sides of half time.

Nile Rapids had the last laugh in the two meetings when they kept Avengers scoreless in the second half of the final. As they had done in the semifinal against Black Pearls.

Thus, the Uganda Cup trophy has found home outside Kampala City for the first time in history for both men’s and women’s competitions.

And Nile Rapids have it in their bag.