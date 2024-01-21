Netball Nations Cup | Results

England 62-56 Uganda

Australia 63-50 New Zealand

Fixture Today

Uganda vs New Zealand – 5 PM (EAT)

It was not the desired start as Uganda fell to England, 62-56, in their opening game of the Vitality Netball Nations Cup at Ovo Arena Wembley, London on Saturday.

The game was close all through the four quarters but experience and enthusiasm guided the England Roses to a six-goal difference.

The hosts took an early three-goal lead after the first quarter in front of an electric crowd that was ready to cheer after every goal.

However, the She Cranes returned better and more solid in the second quarter narrowing down England’s harvest by two goals (34-30) going into the long break.

Coming from the halftime break, Uganda was motivated to turn around tables as they brought the game close as the two sides were separated by only one goal (46-45) at the end of the third quarter.

Despite the fight throughout the game, the She Cranes looked tired and out of steam as the England Roses were only but going forward.

The England Roses sealed their six-goal victory as the crowd joined the ladies with jubilation in the party mood at Wembley.

For Uganda, this will be a setback but will be remembered as a lesson going forward as they play New Zealand next.

Uganda’s Starting Seven

GK – Haniisha Muhameed

GD – Christine Nakitto

WD – Florence Adunia

C – Margaret Bagaala

WA – Lillian Achola

GA – Irene Eyaru

GS – Mary Nuba Cholhok