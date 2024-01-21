Overview: The latest January 2024 program was held in Kampala, Mbale and Gulu cities. Kibuli Secondary School held the one in Kampala, Mbale Secondary school hosted the programe in Mbale and Sacred Heart SS was the center for the program in Gulu.

The Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) continued to set the pace for the landscape of Uganda’s sports.

A proven nursery for nurturing talented young sportsmen and women in secondary schools, USSSA has also lifted the bar high in building capacity for the youngsters, referees, coaches, media, first aid and other administrators.

This enviable capacity building program kick started in 2023 and has thus far hit the thousands numbers overall.

Some of the USSSA capacity building participants during the closing ceremony at Kibuli Secondary School | Credit: USSSA Media

Referees (umpires), administrators, media personalities, coaches and first aiders have been built to perfection.

USSSA capacity building participants in January 2024 | Credit: USSSA Media

In total, 469 participants took part in the January arrangement with a lion’s share coming from Kampala (251). Gulu followed suit with 166 participants and Mbale recorded 52 participants.

Justus Mugisha, the president of USSSA set the target further to reach 30,000 participants in total by close of business in 2024.

Justus Mugisha, USSSA president with his speech during the closing ceremony in Kampala at Kibuli Secondary School | Credit: USSSA Media

Mugisha emphasized the value of this education in the dockets of refereeing, coaching, first aid and media.

“We have a target of reaching 30,000 by the end of 2024. Such programs are beneficial because we want the USSSA games at the district, region and zones to be handled by the students themselves.” Mugisha stated.

Besides the theory sessions in class-rooms, the participants were also taken through the practical sessions before being rewarded with certificates.

The games involved were football, netball, basketball, athletics and with coverage in media, coaching, refereeing and first aid.

This season, USSSA will host different competitions in several sports disciplines.

They will also send representatives to the regional (FEASSSA), Africa and ISF Games.