Many high altitude areas of Uganda are famous for producing the best athletes not only in the country but continentally and internationally.

Over the years, the North East of the country; Kapchorwa in particular produced a number of global athletics stars to include Boniface Kiprop, Moses Kipsiro, Joshua Cheptegei, Steven Kiprotich, Peruth Chemutai, Jacob Kiplimo, among others.

In typical pay back style, these aforementioned athletes have never forgotten their roots as they have always tracked back to train with the upcoming and young athletes, motivated them (as role models) and also organized events for them.

Jacob Kiplimo is one of a kind, who is the brain the Discovery Uganda run.

Jacob Kiplimo (middle)

The second edition of this run was held on Saturday, 20th January 2024 with start and finish at the famous Boma grounds in Kapchorwa.

Over 2000 athletes competed in the various categories in the juniors (U-12, U-15 and U-18) as well as the seniors.

The Under 12’s ran two kilometers, U-15 covered six kilometers, the under 18’s raced eight kilometers and the seniors did ten kilometers.

National Council of Sports General Secretary Dr Bernard Patrick Ogwel (right) with Dominic Outchet (president of Uganda Athletics Federation)

The guest list had officials from the National Council of Sports (NCS) led by the general secretary Dr Bernard Patrick Ogwel, Uganda Athletics Federation, athletics coaches, foreign guests, local leaders and other elite athletes.

Dr. Ogwel stressed the significance for further development of athletics hub Kapchorwa.

“There is need for Kapchorwa to be elevated to a sports city status in order to boost tourism vis-à-vis sports development in the country. Over time, Kapchorwa has produced many proven athletics and the high altitude needs to be further utilized” Dr Ogwel stated.

Leading female athletes at the 2024 Discovery Uganda Run

The leading male athletes

Flagging off the athletes

Benjamin Njia, the second vice president of the Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) is full of praise for events as the Discovery Uganda run started by Kiplimo.

“Such initiatives as the Discovery Uganda run will further help grow the pool of talent to benefit Uganda in athletics” Njia remarked.

Top performers:

Seniors:

In the 10 KM men event; Dismas Yeko from Uganda Prisons clocked 29:26:59 to take first place.

Another Prisons athlete, Ezekiel Mutai came second with 29:30:91 and Alex Ngeiywo (Arua) took bronze (29:39:58).

Women:

Dorren Kibet (Kenya) took gold with a timing of 33:23:76 ahead of Prisons’ Belinda Chemutai (33:47:86) and another Prisons’ athlete Rebecca Chelangat (34:34:75).

The children before being flagged off at Boma grounds, Kapchorwa

8 KM (Juniors):

The Juniors race was won by Prisons’ Hosea Chemutai (22:05:56).

Chemutai came ahead of Arua’s Elijah Cheptoyek (22:13:50) whilst another Arua athlete, Titus Musau (22:16:07) settled for third place.

In the women juniors, Nancy Chepkwavui (UPDF) earned gold with 17:31:70 timing, ahead of Prisons’ Vicky Chepkwemoi (17:40:67).

The third place was claimed by Prisons’ Nowel Cheroto (17:52:10).

Hefty prize money kitty:

A total of Ug.shs 25,000,000 was at stake for the different top performers in the road race (seniors’ men and women), juniors and trail race (seniors men and women).

