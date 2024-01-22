Overview: Emilio Nsue Lopez who had struck a hat-trick in the 4-2 victory over Guinea Bissau took his personal tally of goals to five in the tournament.

AFCON 2023 Group A (Round 3):

Cote D’Ivoire 0-4 Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea Nigeria 1-0 Guinea-Bissau

Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria made the grade to the round of 16 at the on-going AFCON 2023 in Cote D’Ivoire.

These two countries completed their group A matches with 7 points off matches, unbeaten.

Equatorial Guinea hammered hosts Cote D’Ivoire 4-0 with hitman Emilio lopez Nsue scoring a brace at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe in Abdijan city.

Pablo Ganet Comitre and Sam Jannick Buyla had the other goals.

Jesús Lázaro Owono Ngua Akeng, Equatorial Guinea’s goalkeeper was named man of the match.

Meanwhile, Nigeria edged Guinea Bissau 1-0 at the Stade Felix Houphouet Boigny.

Victor Osimhen, Nigerian hitman | Credit: CAF Media

Opa Sangante’s own goal in the 36th minute gave the Super Eagles the victory in a match where winger Simon Moses was the man of the match.

Cote D’Ivoire has only managed three points whilst Guinea –Bissau has not attained any point.

Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria join Cape Verde as the qualified countries to the round of 16.

All Results So far:

Group F:

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) 1-1 Zambia

Zambia Morocco 3-0 Tanzania

Tanzania Morocco 1-1 Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Zambia 1-1 Tanzania

Group E:

Mali 2-0 South Africa

South Africa Tunisia 0-1 Namibia

Namibia Mali 1-1 Tunisia

Tunisia South Africa 4-0 Namibia

Group D:

Burkina Faso 1-0 Mauritania

Mauritania Algeria 1-1 Angola

Angola Mauritania 2-3 Angola

Angola Algeria 2-2 Burkina Faso

Group C:

Cameroon 1-1 Guinea

Guinea Senegal 3-0 The Gambia

The Gambia Senegal 3-1 Cameroon

Guinea 2-1 The Gambia

Group B:

Egypt 2-2 Mozambique

Mozambique Ghana 1-2 Cape Verde

Cape Verde Cape Verde 3-0 Mozambique

Mozambique Egypt 2-2 Ghana

Group A:

Nigeria 1-1 Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea Cote D’Ivoire 2-0 Guinea Bissau

Guinea Bissau Cote D’Ivoire 0-1 Nigeria

Nigeria Equatorial Guinea 4-2 Guinea Bissau