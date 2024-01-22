Overview:
AFCON 2023 Group A (Round 3):
- Cote D’Ivoire 0-4 Equatorial Guinea
- Nigeria 1-0 Guinea-Bissau
Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria made the grade to the round of 16 at the on-going AFCON 2023 in Cote D’Ivoire.
These two countries completed their group A matches with 7 points off matches, unbeaten.
Equatorial Guinea hammered hosts Cote D’Ivoire 4-0 with hitman Emilio lopez Nsue scoring a brace at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe in Abdijan city.
Nsue who had struck a hat-trick in the 4-2 victory over Guinea Bissau took his personal tally of goals to five in the tournament.
Pablo Ganet Comitre and Sam Jannick Buyla had the other goals.
Jesús Lázaro Owono Ngua Akeng, Equatorial Guinea’s goalkeeper was named man of the match.
Meanwhile, Nigeria edged Guinea Bissau 1-0 at the Stade Felix Houphouet Boigny.
Opa Sangante’s own goal in the 36th minute gave the Super Eagles the victory in a match where winger Simon Moses was the man of the match.
Cote D’Ivoire has only managed three points whilst Guinea –Bissau has not attained any point.
Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria join Cape Verde as the qualified countries to the round of 16.
All Results So far:
Group F:
- Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) 1-1 Zambia
- Morocco 3-0 Tanzania
- Morocco 1-1 Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)
- Zambia 1-1 Tanzania
Group E:
- Mali 2-0 South Africa
- Tunisia 0-1 Namibia
- Mali 1-1 Tunisia
- South Africa 4-0 Namibia
Group D:
- Burkina Faso 1-0 Mauritania
- Algeria 1-1 Angola
- Mauritania 2-3 Angola
- Algeria 2-2 Burkina Faso
Group C:
- Cameroon 1-1 Guinea
- Senegal 3-0 The Gambia
- Senegal 3-1 Cameroon
- Guinea 2-1 The Gambia
Group B:
- Egypt 2-2 Mozambique
- Ghana 1-2 Cape Verde
- Cape Verde 3-0 Mozambique
- Egypt 2-2 Ghana
Group A:
- Nigeria 1-1 Equatorial Guinea
- Cote D’Ivoire 2-0 Guinea Bissau
- Cote D’Ivoire 0-1 Nigeria
- Equatorial Guinea 4-2 Guinea Bissau