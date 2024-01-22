Overview: Mali leads group E with 4 points off two matches. South Africa and Namibia have three points apiece. Tunisia has managed a single point from two matches played.

AFCON 2023 Group E (Round 2):

· South Africa 4-0 Namibia

South Africa humiliated neighbors Namibia 4-0 in group E at the AFCON 2023 championship on Sunday night at Amadou Gon Coulibaly stadium.

A brace from Themba Zwane as well as other goals from Percy Tau (penalty) and Thapelo Maseko won the contest for the 1996 AFCON champions.

Tau gave Bafana Bafana the lead on the quarter hour mark through a well drilled penalty.

South African players celebrate one of their four goals against Namibia | Credit: CAF Media

Zwane got the second and third goals in the 25th and 40th minutes respectively.

The icing on the cake was applied by Maseko with 15 minutes to play.

Zwane was named man of the match.

Mali leads group E with 4 points off two matches. South Africa and Namibia have three points apiece.

Tunisia has managed a single point from two matches played.

Next Group E matches:

The group winds business on Wednesday, 24th January 2024 as Namibia takes on Mali at Stade de San Pedro (8 PM).

South Africa will face Tunisia at the same time (Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium).

All Results So far:

Group F:

· Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) 1-1 Zambia

· Morocco 3-0 Tanzania

· Morocco 1-1 Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

· Zambia 1-1 Tanzania

Group E:

· Mali 2-0 South Africa

· Tunisia 0-1 Namibia

· Mali 1-1 Tunisia

· South Africa 4-0 Namibia

Group D:

· Burkina Faso 1-0 Mauritania

· Algeria 1-1 Angola

· Mauritania 2-3 Angola

· Algeria 2-2 Burkina Faso

Group C:

· Cameroon 1-1 Guinea

· Senegal 3-0 The Gambia

· Senegal 3-1 Cameroon

· Guinea 2-1 The Gambia

Group B:

· Egypt 2-2 Mozambique

· Ghana 1-2 Cape Verde

· Cape Verde 3-0 Mozambique

· Egypt 2-2 Ghana

Group A:

· Nigeria 1-1 Equatorial Guinea

· Cote D’Ivoire 2-0 Guinea Bissau

· Cote D’Ivoire 0-1 Nigeria

· Equatorial Guinea 4-2 Guinea Bissau