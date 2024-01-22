FUFA Women Super League outfit Wakiso Hill WFC has on Monday unveiled Rogers Nkugwa as their new head coach.

Nkugwa who left Uganda Martyrs last year, joins the Antelopes on a one-year deal, replacing Swalley Kamya who was relieved of his duties last week.

Wakiso Hill have had a sloppy start to life in the FUFA Women Super League since gaining promotion last year.

Despite signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Vipers SC and luring several players, the performance has failed to resonate.

Nkugwa comes in with the first task of helping the team fend relegation. He finds them at the bottom of the table on five points.

It should be noted that Nkugwa was faced with a similar challenge last season while at Asubo Ladies FC and helped the team to beat the drop.

At the time, Asubo Ladies had four points and Nkugwa defied the odds to help the team survive.