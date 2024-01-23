Tuesday January 23, 2024

The Gambia vs Cameroon – Stade de Bouaké 8pm

Guinea vs Senegal – Stade Charles Konan Banny de Yamoussoukro 8pm

Cameroon will be desperate to avoid a huge upset when they take on The Gambia on Tuesday at the Stade de Bouake in Group C.

The Indomitable Lions find themselves third on the log with one point behind already qualified champions Senegal and Guinea who occupy top and second post.

The Gambia could be with zero points and at the base of the group but still have a chance to qualify for the next round if they stun the five-time champions.

Gambia have lost each of the last three clashes by an aggregate scoreline of 5-0 and Rigobert Song’s men will hope that run will continue.

Realistically, they’ll know that this clash is a must-win if they’re to potentially automatically qualify or at least give themselves a chance of being one the best third-placed sides.

In the other group game, Senegal take on Guinea in a game that will see either fight for top spot.

The Lions of Teranga need a draw to finish the group games as top while Guinea, with four points will dislodge the champions with victory.