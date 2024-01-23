Overview: Egypt qualifies to the round of 16 to join Cape Verde, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria and Senegal so far.

AFCON 2023 Group B (Round 3):

Cape Verde 2-2 Egypt

Egypt Mozambique 2-2 Ghana

Egypt and Cape Verde shared the spoils during a 2-all draw in group B during the AFCON 2023 clash at Stade Felix Houphouet, Boigny on Monday night.

Gilson Benchimol Tavares of Benfica B gave Cape Verde the lead in the first added minute before the break.

Gilson Benchimol Tavares of Cape Verde celebrates after scoring against Egypt. The game ended 2-2 | Credit: CAF Media

Ahmed Ibrahim Hassan Mahmoud (Trezeguet) leveled the matters five minutes into the second half.

Mostafa Mohamed scored in the third minute after 90 minutes to give Egypt the lead.

Cape Verde clawed back to equalize in the 99th minute through Bryan Silva Teixeira Jr’s late-late goal.

Trezeguet, a player at Turkey super league side Trabzonspor was named man of the match.

Cape Verde topped the group B with 7 points and Egypt finished with 3 points.

Meanwhile, Ghana Black Stars and Mozambique both failed to make it after a 2-all draw at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe in Abdijan city.

Jordan Pierre Ayew scored a brace for Ghana Black Stars (both penalties).

The Crystal Palace forward scored a set of penalties; one apiece in each half.

The first of Ayew’s penalties arrived on the quarter hour mark and the second was scored in the 70th minute past goalkeeper Ivane Carminio Francisco Oficial Urrubal (Blacks Bull).

Mozambique’s first goal was another penalty by Geny Catamo in 90th minute before Reinildo Mandava scored a late header for Mozambique to deny Ghana’s victory.

Mohamed Kudus (Ghana) was named man of the match.

Ghana and Mozambique both ended the campaign with two points apiece.

Egypt qualifies to the round of 16 to join Cape Verde, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria and Senegal so far.

All Results So far:

Group F:

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) 1-1 Zambia

Zambia Morocco 3-0 Tanzania

Tanzania Morocco 1-1 Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Zambia 1-1 Tanzania

Group E:

Mali 2-0 South Africa

South Africa Tunisia 0-1 Namibia

Namibia Mali 1-1 Tunisia

Tunisia South Africa 4-0 Namibia

Group D:

Burkina Faso 1-0 Mauritania

Mauritania Algeria 1-1 Angola

Angola Mauritania 2-3 Angola

Angola Algeria 2-2 Burkina Faso

Group C:

Cameroon 1-1 Guinea

Guinea Senegal 3-0 The Gambia

The Gambia Senegal 3-1 Cameroon

Guinea 2-1 The Gambia

Group B:

Egypt 2-2 Mozambique

Mozambique Ghana 1-2 Cape Verde

Cape Verde Cape Verde 3-0 Mozambique

Mozambique Egypt 2-2 Ghana

Group A:

Nigeria 1-1 Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea Cote D’Ivoire 2-0 Guinea Bissau

Guinea Bissau Cote D’Ivoire 0-1 Nigeria

Nigeria Equatorial Guinea 4-2 Guinea Bissau

Guinea Bissau Cote D’Ivoire 0-4 Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea Nigeria 1-0 Guinea-Bissau