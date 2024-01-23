Results

Kyambogo FC 1-4 Wakiso Giants

Rugarama 0(5) – 0(4) Kigezi Home Boyz

Super E Lugongwe 1(2)- 1(4) Jinja North United

Iganga Young w/o Ndejje University

Wakiso Giants rallied from a goal down to beat host Kyambogo FC 4-1 and progress to the Stanbic Uganda Cup round of 32.

Kenneth Kimera scored a brace with other goals coming from Andrew Kigozi and Marvin Nyanzi.

Cornel Kagere scored an early goal for the hosts but Kigozi levelled matters after beating the offside trap and Kimera did same to control a weighted Rahmat Ssenfuka cross and slot home.

Kimera added the second in the second half before heading home Mikdad Ssenyonga cross from the right.

Second half substitutes Titus Ssematimba and Nyanzi combined to put the icing on the cake.

Other teams that sailed to the next round are Iganga Young, Rugarama and Jinja North United.