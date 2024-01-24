Wednesday January 24, 2024 – 8pm

Namibia vs Mali – Stade Laurent Pokou

South Africa vs Tunisia – Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium

The fight for slots in the round of 16 of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations takes centre stage in Group E with three nations all with a chance to join already qualified Mali.

The most interesting fixtures features former winners Tunisia and South Africa clash in a repeat of the 1996 finals.

Bafana Bafana currently sit second in the group with three points and need a point to confirm their spot in the next round while the Carthage Eagles must win as they are now on one point after losses to Namibia and a draw with Mali.

At the Stade Laurent Pokou, Namibia who are currently 3rd with three points also need just a point to get to the round of 16.

Mali will target victory to confirm top spot which leaves this fixture very interesting.