Thembo Zwane celebrates his brace against Namibia | Credit: CAF Media

Wednesday January 24, 2024 – 8pm

  • Namibia vs Mali – Stade Laurent Pokou
  • South Africa vs Tunisia – Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium

The fight for slots in the round of 16 of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations takes centre stage in Group E with three nations all with a chance to join already qualified Mali.

The most interesting fixtures features former winners Tunisia and South Africa clash in a repeat of the 1996 finals.

Bafana Bafana currently sit second in the group with three points and need a point to confirm their spot in the next round while the Carthage Eagles must win as they are now on one point after losses to Namibia and a draw with Mali.

At the Stade Laurent Pokou, Namibia who are currently 3rd with three points also need just a point to get to the round of 16.

Mali will target victory to confirm top spot which leaves this fixture very interesting.

Senior Staff writer at Kawowo Sports mainly covering football

