AFCON 2023 Group D (Round 3):

Angola 2-0 Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso Mauritania 1-0 Algeria

Angola and Burkina Faso progressed from group D to the round of 16 at the on-going AFCON 2023 tournament in Cote D’Ivoire.

Following a 2-0 win over Burkina Faso during one of the two last group D games, Angola progressed as the group leaders with 7 points.

A goal in either half from Agostinho Cristovao Paciencia (Mabululu) and Ambrosini Antonio Cabaca Salvador (Zini) inspired the Antelopes to a memorable victory.

Meanwhile, Mauritania secured their first ever win at the Africa Cup of Nations with a 1-0 win over Algeria.

Mohamed Dellah Yaly was the match winner with a 37th minute strike.

Algeria is eliminated having managed just two points from 3 matches.

Mauritania will await their feat after all the group stage matches on Wednesday night.

All Qualified countries so far:

The qualified countries for far to the round of 16 are; Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea (Group A), Cape Verde, Egypt (Group B), Senegal, Cameroon, Guinea (Group C), Angola, Mauritania (Group D) have all qualified to the round of 16.

All Results So far:

Group F:

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) 1-1 Zambia

Zambia Morocco 3-0 Tanzania

Tanzania Morocco 1-1 Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Zambia 1-1 Tanzania

Group E:

Mali 2-0 South Africa

South Africa Tunisia 0-1 Namibia

Namibia Mali 1-1 Tunisia

Tunisia South Africa 4-0 Namibia

Group D:

Burkina Faso 1-0 Mauritania

Mauritania Algeria 1-1 Angola

Angola Mauritania 2-3 Angola

Angola Algeria 2-2 Burkina Faso

Group C:

Cameroon 1-1 Guinea

Guinea Senegal 3-0 The Gambia

The Gambia Senegal 3-1 Cameroon

Cameroon Guinea 2-1 The Gambia

The Gambia Guinea 0-2 Senegal

Senegal The Gambia 2-3 Cameroon

Group B:

Egypt 2-2 Mozambique

Mozambique Ghana 1-2 Cape Verde

Cape Verde Cape Verde 3-0 Mozambique

Mozambique Egypt 2-2 Ghana

Ghana Cape Verde 2-2 Egypt

Egypt Mozambique 2-2 Ghana

Group A:

Nigeria 1-1 Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea Cote D’Ivoire 2-0 Guinea Bissau

Guinea Bissau Cote D’Ivoire 0-1 Nigeria

Nigeria Equatorial Guinea 4-2 Guinea Bissau

Guinea Bissau Cote D’Ivoire 0-4 Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea Nigeria 1-0 Guinea-Bissau