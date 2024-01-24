Angola players celebrate one of their two goals against Burkina Faso | Credit: CAF Media

AFCON 2023 Group D (Round 3):

  • Angola 2-0 Burkina Faso
  • Mauritania 1-0 Algeria

Angola and Burkina Faso progressed from group D to the round of 16 at the on-going AFCON 2023 tournament in Cote D’Ivoire.

Following a 2-0 win over Burkina Faso during one of the two last group D games, Angola progressed as the group leaders with 7 points.

A goal in either half from Agostinho Cristovao Paciencia (Mabululu) and Ambrosini Antonio Cabaca Salvador (Zini) inspired the Antelopes to a memorable victory.

Meanwhile, Mauritania secured their first ever win at the Africa Cup of Nations with a 1-0 win over Algeria.

Mohamed Dellah Yaly was the match winner with a 37th minute strike.

Algeria is eliminated having managed just two points from 3 matches.

Mauritania will await their feat after all the group stage matches on Wednesday night.

All Qualified countries so far:

The qualified countries for far to the round of 16 are; Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea (Group A), Cape Verde, Egypt (Group B), Senegal, Cameroon, Guinea (Group C), Angola, Mauritania (Group D) have all qualified to the round of 16.

All Results So far:

Group F:

  • Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) 1-1 Zambia
  • Morocco 3-0 Tanzania
  • Morocco 1-1 Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)
  • Zambia 1-1 Tanzania

Group E:

  • Mali 2-0 South Africa
  • Tunisia 0-1 Namibia
  • Mali 1-1 Tunisia
  • South Africa 4-0 Namibia

Group D:

  • Burkina Faso 1-0 Mauritania
  • Algeria 1-1 Angola
  • Mauritania 2-3 Angola
  • Algeria 2-2 Burkina Faso

Group C:

  • Cameroon 1-1 Guinea
  • Senegal 3-0 The Gambia
  • Senegal 3-1 Cameroon
  • Guinea 2-1 The Gambia
  • Guinea 0-2 Senegal
  • The Gambia 2-3 Cameroon

Group B:

  • Egypt 2-2 Mozambique
  • Ghana 1-2 Cape Verde
  • Cape Verde 3-0 Mozambique
  • Egypt 2-2 Ghana
  • Cape Verde 2-2 Egypt
  • Mozambique 2-2 Ghana

Group A:

  • Nigeria 1-1 Equatorial Guinea
  • Cote D’Ivoire 2-0 Guinea Bissau
  • Cote D’Ivoire 0-1 Nigeria
  • Equatorial Guinea 4-2 Guinea Bissau
  • Cote D’Ivoire 0-4 Equatorial Guinea
  • Nigeria 1-0 Guinea-Bissau

