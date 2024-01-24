AFCON 2023 Group D (Round 3):
- Angola 2-0 Burkina Faso
- Mauritania 1-0 Algeria
Angola and Burkina Faso progressed from group D to the round of 16 at the on-going AFCON 2023 tournament in Cote D’Ivoire.
Following a 2-0 win over Burkina Faso during one of the two last group D games, Angola progressed as the group leaders with 7 points.
A goal in either half from Agostinho Cristovao Paciencia (Mabululu) and Ambrosini Antonio Cabaca Salvador (Zini) inspired the Antelopes to a memorable victory.
Meanwhile, Mauritania secured their first ever win at the Africa Cup of Nations with a 1-0 win over Algeria.
Mohamed Dellah Yaly was the match winner with a 37th minute strike.
Algeria is eliminated having managed just two points from 3 matches.
Mauritania will await their feat after all the group stage matches on Wednesday night.
All Qualified countries so far:
The qualified countries for far to the round of 16 are; Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea (Group A), Cape Verde, Egypt (Group B), Senegal, Cameroon, Guinea (Group C), Angola, Mauritania (Group D) have all qualified to the round of 16.
All Results So far:
Group F:
- Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) 1-1 Zambia
- Morocco 3-0 Tanzania
- Morocco 1-1 Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)
- Zambia 1-1 Tanzania
Group E:
- Mali 2-0 South Africa
- Tunisia 0-1 Namibia
- Mali 1-1 Tunisia
- South Africa 4-0 Namibia
Group D:
- Burkina Faso 1-0 Mauritania
- Algeria 1-1 Angola
- Mauritania 2-3 Angola
- Algeria 2-2 Burkina Faso
Group C:
- Cameroon 1-1 Guinea
- Senegal 3-0 The Gambia
- Senegal 3-1 Cameroon
- Guinea 2-1 The Gambia
- Guinea 0-2 Senegal
- The Gambia 2-3 Cameroon
Group B:
- Egypt 2-2 Mozambique
- Ghana 1-2 Cape Verde
- Cape Verde 3-0 Mozambique
- Egypt 2-2 Ghana
- Cape Verde 2-2 Egypt
- Mozambique 2-2 Ghana
Group A:
- Nigeria 1-1 Equatorial Guinea
- Cote D’Ivoire 2-0 Guinea Bissau
- Cote D’Ivoire 0-1 Nigeria
- Equatorial Guinea 4-2 Guinea Bissau
- Cote D’Ivoire 0-4 Equatorial Guinea
- Nigeria 1-0 Guinea-Bissau