Overview: The SMACK League season 6 has been a year of remarkable growth, having registered a 66% year-on-year growth in average attendance, thereby solidifying the premier status of the league in the country - Jonan Kato, SMACK League Chief Marketing Officer

Event : SMACK League VI

: SMACK League VI Grand finale : Sunday, 28 th January 2024

: Sunday, 28 January 2024 Venue: Legends Grounds, Naguru – Kampala

The SMACK League has announced the finale of one of the premier alumni sports leagues that is slated for this Sunday, January 28 at Legends Grounds in Naguru, Kampala.

The league brings together old boys of St. Mary’s College Kisubi.

Powered by Guinness, the grand finale will be an exhilarating encounter as the Outkasts and Zimbas who are tied at 39 points each battle for ultimate glory.

Mafiaz are in close pursuit of the top two teams, with a total of 38 points while the reigning champions, Zulus have been unsuccessful in defending their title as they sit bottom of the log.

SMACK League action during the fifth outing of 2023 at Legends Rugby Club, Naguru – Kampala

“Season 6 has been a year of remarkable growth, having registered a 66% year-on-year growth in average attendance, thereby solidifying the premier status of the league in the country. The season has also been marked with spectacular performances across all the teams, with a total of 510 goals scored, and 373 assists registered thus far,” said Jonan Kato, the league’s Chief Marketing Officer.

Commenting on the highly billed finale, Bernard Mukasa, the CEO of the Smack League remarked, “We are immensely proud of the growth and success witnessed in the SMACK League this season. The League has continued to pursue its core objectives of building a strong alumni network, promoting physical wellbeing, and most importantly making a contribution to our society through meaningful and impactful social initiatives”.

SMACK League administrators address the media at Legends, Naguru during the press conference

“This finale will therefore be a celebration of the progress we have made thus far, and a renewal of our commitment as management to spare no effort in supporting our SMACK League community and our country at large to grow collectively and individually through our various programs and initiatives,” he added.

Season 6 has had the firm sponsorship of Guinness Uganda which perfectly complemented the football experience for the football lovers. It has been a remarkable season that brought together 20 teams that have competed in 190 matches over a span of nine months.

“We are definitely looking forward to the grand finale this Sunday. We have an amazing entertainment line-up in store. The brand is ready to deliver an unmatched unforgettable experience for consumers and those looking to have a good time,” says Roy Tumwizere, Guinness Brand Manager.

In addition to the thrilling matches, the SMACK League will honour and recognize all the outstanding individuals and teams for their exceptional performance.

The awarding ceremony will recognize exceptional achievements in categories including the Golden Boot Award, the Best Goalkeeper Award, the Most Valuable Player Award, as well as team awards like the Season Champions, Runners-Up, and the Fair Play Award.

The trophy that will be presented to the winner of the SMACK League

Abaasi Muluya of the Block Owners is in the running to win the Golden Boot award with 15 goals while Derrick Walugembe of the Zimbaz is tipped to win the Most Valuable Player Award of the season, owing to his 10 goals and 9 assists so far.

Other sponsors of the league include, Captain Morgan, Flexipay, Stone Castle Inn, Prudential, Soccanett, 88.2 Sanyu FM, Legends, Events Limited, Cavendish University plus.

Zuluz against the Devils in the 2022 SMACK League at Legends Rugby grounds, Kampala.

SMACK League Champions:

Season 1 – Devils (Class of 2004)

Devils (Class of 2004) Season 2 – Devils (Class of 2004)

Devils (Class of 2004) Season 3 – Window (Class of 2003)

Window (Class of 2003) Season 4 – Alqs (Class of 2007)

Alqs (Class of 2007) Season 5 – Zuluz (Class of 2009)