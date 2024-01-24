Uganda Cricket Association is starting its preparations for the U-19 girls World Cup Qualifiers with an invitational tournament that will feature five teams from different regions.

The U-18 tournament will feature teams from East Enders Hub in Jinja, Soroti Cricket Academy (2), Mukono Cricket Academy and Northern Uganda Cricket Hub.

Uganda failed at the semifinal stage of the 2022 U-19 World Cup Qualifiers in Botswana and this tournament is going to be an avenue to find the talent that should take Uganda to their 1st U-19 Girls World Cup.

All the players in this event are below 18 years of age as the technical team of the U-19 girls team is looking for players.

The teams will play a round-robin format before the top two sides meet in the final on Sunday afternoon. All the games will be played at the St Joseph’s College Layibi, three games every day from 25th-29th January.

Team Squads

East Enders: Hope Mbeiza (Cpt), Namiiro Mary, Larun Faith, Whitney Nasuuna, Tahia Nasuuna, Tikabula Rashida, Elonda Errex, Kakwezi Sharifah, Nabirye Sharifah, Mukite Asha, Mukite Kevin, Abbo Mauren, Tumwebaze Ruth Marry, Lamara Prudence

Soroti Cricket Academy 1: Asumin Akurut, Mohammed Jimia, Patricia Agwang, Patricia Apolot, Patricia Timong, Rehema Akiteng, Mary Nabuma, Zita Achan, Rhoda Abonyo, Christine Aguti, Josephine Alayo, Joyce Mary Arugo, Lucky Grace Agwang, Stella Adero.

Soroti Cricket Academy 2: Michelle Ariago, Ruth Kulume, Josephine Icumar, Rose Atego, Blessing Apio, Judith Iro, Akello Jane Juliet, Susan Akidi, Ilora Joan, Nyamer Divine, Mercy Tracy Konga, Martha Amayo, Sarah Tino, Ruth Akello

Northern Cricket Hub: Labong Yya Hellen, Aber Barbra, Agenorwot Wonders, Aya Tracy, Aber Valeria, Aguel David, Gummadiki Venessa, Tam Genesis Lakaraber, Aloyo Daisy, Amina Comfort, Awinyo Ruth, Amono Rita Nyero, Agenorwot Shatra, Nabulime Shadia Gilingish, Mutonyi Irene, Nakasaga Judith, Gift Nuriat, Leticia Nakamoga.

Mukono Cricket Community: Naula Hasifa (Capt), Nalumansi Resty, Mbwali Naume, Nakato Josephine, Tandeka Hope, Namuddu Shukrat, Mirembe Nakakande Agnes, Nakintu Swabulah, Babirye Caroline, Nyesigire Sandra Mary, Natabo Penina Margaret, Nalutaaya Christine, Nakibuule Elizabeth, Nampaamu Jackline, Kyaterekera Noeline