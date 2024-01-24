Uganda Cricket Association’s success in 2023 has attracted a new partner on board in Lyca Mobile.

The success of the men’s Cricket Cranes team with qualification for the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA has put cricket in the country in the spotlight. The Victoria Pearls also had a successful 2023 earning a slot at the Global Qualifiers in Dubai in April this year.

To sustain this success and ensure the association has the resources to continue being successful on the field while also producing the talent to feed into the senior teams makes the partnership all very important.

Founder and Chairman Lyca Mobile Group of Companies Allirajah Subaskaran shows off a framed Cricket Cranes jersey | Credit: John Batanudde

Lyca Mobile has pledged not only to be part of the success but the process as well as they seek to extend their support beyond just the national teams.

The meet and greet function to unveil this partnership was graced by the Minister of State for Sports Hon Peter Ogwang, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hon Okello Oryem, Minister of State for IT Hon Joyce Ssebugwawo, Allirajah Subaskaran Founder and Chairman Lyca Mobile, Prem Sivasamy Deputy Chairman Lyca Mobile, Vinaya Choudary Alapat CEO Lyca Mobile Uganda and Uganda Cricket officials.

Peter Ogwang, State Minister for Sports | Credit: John Batanudde

One of the things i wanted to be intentional about was getting the private sector interested in sports. I am very happy that Lyca Mobile is partnering with Cricket and that shows the value that cricket has. I encourage other sports to keep showing the value they give partners such as Lyca Mobile and i hope cricket can leverage on this partnership to continue growing the game in the country. Hon Peter Ogwand – Minister of State for Sports

Vinaya Choudary Alapat – CEO, Lyca Mobile Uganda Credit: John Batanudde

Lyca Mobile operates in 21 countries globally and their extensive coverage would benefit cricket in many ways.

As Lyca Mobile we excited to be partnering with Uganda Cricket Association. This is not our 1st involvement in the sports, we have partnerships in the Sri Lanka and India and our teams continue to compete well in their different disciplines. We don’t want to call this a sponsorship and that is why we were intentional and called it a partnership because that means we are here for the long term. Vinaya Choudary Alapat – CEO, Lyca Mobile Uganda

Rita Tinka Mbabazi (UCA Board Women’s Representative), Vinaya Choudary Alapat (CEO Lyca Mobile Uganda), Peter Ogwang (State Minister for Sports), Okello Oryem (State Minister for Foreign Affairs), Allirajah Subaskaran (Founder and Chairman Lyca Mobile Group of Companies), Joyce Nabbosa Ssebugwawo (State Minister For ICT), Prem Sivasamy (Group Deputy Chairman at Lycamobile) and Jackson Kavuma (Honourary Secretary Uganda Cricket Association) | Credit: John Batanudde

The details of the partnership will be unveiled at a later date but it is clear that the success of Uganda Cricket in 2023 is starting to attract the big shots in the private sector.