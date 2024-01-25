Overview:
The AFCON 2023 Round of 16 follows the successful completion of the group phase on Wednesday night with a two day break on Thursday and Friday.
AFCON 2023 (Round of 16):
Saturday, 27th January 2024:
- Angola Vs Namibia (5:00 PM) – De La Paix Bouake
- Nigeria Vs Cameroon (8:00 PM) – Felix Houphouet Boigny, Abdijan
Sunday, 28th January 2024:
- Equatorial Guinea Vs Guinea (5:00 PM) – Olympic Alassane Quattara
- Egypt Vs Democratic Republic of Congo (8:00 PM) – Laurent Pokou stadium
Monday, 29th January 2024:
- Cape Verde Vs Mauritania (5:00 PM) – Felix Houphouet Boigny
- Senegal Vs Cote D’Ivoire (8:00 PM) – Charles Konan Banny Yamoussoukro
Tuesday, 30th January 2024:
- Mali Vs Burkina Faso (5:00 PM) – Amodou Gon Coulibaly
- Morocco Vs South Africa (8:00 PM) – Laurent Pokkou San Pedro
The last 16 stage at the on-going AFCON 2023 tournament will commence on Saturday, 27th January 2024.
This follows the successful completion of the group phase on Wednesday night with a two day break on Thursday and Friday.
The early kick off on Saturday will witness Angola against Namibia (5:00 PM) at the De La Paix Bouake.
This duel will be followed by the Nigeria versus Cameroon contest (8:00 PM) at Felix Houphouet Boigny, Abdijan.
On the following day (Sunday, 28th January); Equatorial Guinea shall face Guinea (5:00 PM) at Olympic Alassane Quattara in Abidjan city.
Then, record champions Egypt will lock horns against the Democratic Republic of Congo (8:00 PM) at the Laurent Pokou stadium.
Cape Verde will entertain neighbours Mauritania on Monday, 29th January (5:00 PM) at the Felix Houphouet stadium in Boigny city.
This will be followed by the mouth-watering clash between the reigning champions Senegal and Cote D’Ivoire (8:00 PM) at Charles Konan Banny stadium in Yamoussoukro city.
The round of 16 stage will climax on Tuesday, 30th January 2024.
Mali takes on Burkina Faso during the early kick off (5:00 PM) at the Amodou Gon Coulibaly stadium before North Africans Morocco shall battle the 1996 AFCON winners South Africa (8:00 PM) at the Laurent Pokkou stadium in San Pedro city.
All Group stage Results:
Group F:
- Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) 1-1 Zambia
- Morocco 3-0 Tanzania
- Morocco 1-1 Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)
- Zambia 1-1 Tanzania
- Morocco 1-0 Zambia
- Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) 0-0 Tanzania
Group E:
- Mali 2-0 South Africa
- Tunisia 0-1 Namibia
- Mali 1-1 Tunisia
- South Africa 4-0 Namibia
- Namibia 0-0 Mali
- South Africa 0-0 Tunisia
Group D:
- Burkina Faso 1-0 Mauritania
- Algeria 1-1 Angola
- Mauritania 2-3 Angola
- Algeria 2-2 Burkina Faso
- Angola 2-0 Burkina Faso
- Mauritania 1-0 Algeria
Group C:
- Cameroon 1-1 Guinea
- Senegal 3-0 The Gambia
- Senegal 3-1 Cameroon
- Guinea 2-1 The Gambia
- Guinea 0-2 Senegal
- The Gambia 2-3 Cameroon
Group B:
- Egypt 2-2 Mozambique
- Ghana 1-2 Cape Verde
- Cape Verde 3-0 Mozambique
- Egypt 2-2 Ghana
- Cape Verde 2-2 Egypt
- Mozambique 2-2 Ghana
Group A:
- Nigeria 1-1 Equatorial Guinea
- Cote D’Ivoire 2-0 Guinea Bissau
- Cote D’Ivoire 0-1 Nigeria
- Equatorial Guinea 4-2 Guinea Bissau
- Cote D’Ivoire 0-4 Equatorial Guinea
- Nigeria 1-0 Guinea-Bissau