AFCON 2023 (Round of 16):

Saturday, 27th January 2024:

Angola Vs Namibia (5:00 PM) – De La Paix Bouake

Nigeria Vs Cameroon (8:00 PM) – Felix Houphouet Boigny, Abdijan

Sunday, 28th January 2024:

Equatorial Guinea Vs Guinea (5:00 PM) – Olympic Alassane Quattara

Egypt Vs Democratic Republic of Congo (8:00 PM) – Laurent Pokou stadium

Monday, 29th January 2024:

Cape Verde Vs Mauritania (5:00 PM) – Felix Houphouet Boigny

Senegal Vs Cote D’Ivoire (8:00 PM) – Charles Konan Banny Yamoussoukro

Tuesday, 30th January 2024:

Mali Vs Burkina Faso (5:00 PM) – Amodou Gon Coulibaly

Morocco Vs South Africa (8:00 PM) – Laurent Pokkou San Pedro

The last 16 stage at the on-going AFCON 2023 tournament will commence on Saturday, 27th January 2024.

This follows the successful completion of the group phase on Wednesday night with a two day break on Thursday and Friday.

The early kick off on Saturday will witness Angola against Namibia (5:00 PM) at the De La Paix Bouake.

This duel will be followed by the Nigeria versus Cameroon contest (8:00 PM) at Felix Houphouet Boigny, Abdijan.

Cameroon celebrate a goal against Guinea . The Indomitable Lions square up against Nigeria at the round of 16| Credit: CAF Media

On the following day (Sunday, 28th January); Equatorial Guinea shall face Guinea (5:00 PM) at Olympic Alassane Quattara in Abidjan city.

Then, record champions Egypt will lock horns against the Democratic Republic of Congo (8:00 PM) at the Laurent Pokou stadium.

Cape Verde will entertain neighbours Mauritania on Monday, 29th January (5:00 PM) at the Felix Houphouet stadium in Boigny city.

This will be followed by the mouth-watering clash between the reigning champions Senegal and Cote D’Ivoire (8:00 PM) at Charles Konan Banny stadium in Yamoussoukro city.

Senegal Talisman Sadio Mane with a thumbs up. He faces host country Cote D’Ivoire | Credit: CAF Media

The round of 16 stage will climax on Tuesday, 30th January 2024.

Mali takes on Burkina Faso during the early kick off (5:00 PM) at the Amodou Gon Coulibaly stadium before North Africans Morocco shall battle the 1996 AFCON winners South Africa (8:00 PM) at the Laurent Pokkou stadium in San Pedro city.

South African players celebrate at AFCON 2023. They play Morocco at the round of 16 | Credit: CAF Media

