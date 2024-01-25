Nigeria celebrates their goal against Cote D'Ivoire . Both countries qualified to the round of 16| Credit: CAF Media

Overview:

The AFCON 2023 Round of 16 follows the successful completion of the group phase on Wednesday night with a two day break on Thursday and Friday.

AFCON 2023 (Round of 16):

Saturday, 27th January 2024:

  • Angola Vs Namibia (5:00 PM) – De La Paix Bouake
  • Nigeria Vs Cameroon (8:00 PM) – Felix Houphouet Boigny, Abdijan

Sunday, 28th January 2024:

  • Equatorial Guinea Vs Guinea (5:00 PM) – Olympic Alassane Quattara
  • Egypt Vs Democratic Republic of Congo (8:00 PM) – Laurent Pokou stadium

Monday, 29th January 2024:

  • Cape Verde Vs Mauritania (5:00 PM) – Felix Houphouet Boigny
  • Senegal Vs Cote D’Ivoire (8:00 PM) – Charles Konan Banny Yamoussoukro

Tuesday, 30th January 2024:

  • Mali Vs Burkina Faso (5:00 PM) – Amodou Gon Coulibaly
  • Morocco Vs South Africa (8:00 PM) – Laurent Pokkou San Pedro

The last 16 stage at the on-going AFCON 2023 tournament will commence on Saturday, 27th January 2024.

This follows the successful completion of the group phase on Wednesday night with a two day break on Thursday and Friday.

The early kick off on Saturday will witness Angola against Namibia (5:00 PM) at the De La Paix Bouake.

This duel will be followed by the Nigeria versus Cameroon contest (8:00 PM) at Felix Houphouet Boigny, Abdijan.

Cameroon celebrate a goal against Guinea . The Indomitable Lions square up against Nigeria at the round of 16| Credit: CAF Media

On the following day (Sunday, 28th January); Equatorial Guinea shall face Guinea (5:00 PM) at Olympic Alassane Quattara in Abidjan city.

Then, record champions Egypt will lock horns against the Democratic Republic of Congo (8:00 PM) at the Laurent Pokou stadium.

Cape Verde will entertain neighbours Mauritania on Monday, 29th January (5:00 PM) at the Felix Houphouet stadium in Boigny city.

This will be followed by the mouth-watering clash between the reigning champions Senegal and Cote D’Ivoire (8:00 PM) at Charles Konan Banny stadium in Yamoussoukro city.

Senegal Talisman Sadio Mane with a thumbs up. He faces host country Cote D’Ivoire | Credit: CAF Media

The round of 16 stage will climax on Tuesday, 30th January 2024.

Mali takes on Burkina Faso during the early kick off (5:00 PM) at the Amodou Gon Coulibaly stadium before North Africans Morocco shall battle the 1996 AFCON winners South Africa (8:00 PM) at the Laurent Pokkou stadium in San Pedro city.

South African players celebrate at AFCON 2023. They play Morocco at the round of 16 | Credit: CAF Media

All Group stage Results:

Group F:

  • Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) 1-1 Zambia
  • Morocco 3-0 Tanzania
  • Morocco 1-1 Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)
  • Zambia 1-1 Tanzania
  • Morocco 1-0 Zambia
  • Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) 0-0 Tanzania

Group E:

  • Mali 2-0 South Africa
  • Tunisia 0-1 Namibia
  • Mali 1-1 Tunisia
  • South Africa 4-0 Namibia
  • Namibia 0-0 Mali
  • South Africa 0-0 Tunisia

Group D:

  • Burkina Faso 1-0 Mauritania
  • Algeria 1-1 Angola
  • Mauritania 2-3 Angola
  • Algeria 2-2 Burkina Faso
  • Angola 2-0 Burkina Faso
  • Mauritania 1-0 Algeria

Group C:

  • Cameroon 1-1 Guinea
  • Senegal 3-0 The Gambia
  • Senegal 3-1 Cameroon
  • Guinea 2-1 The Gambia
  • Guinea 0-2 Senegal
  • The Gambia 2-3 Cameroon

Group B:

  • Egypt 2-2 Mozambique
  • Ghana 1-2 Cape Verde
  • Cape Verde 3-0 Mozambique
  • Egypt 2-2 Ghana
  • Cape Verde 2-2 Egypt
  • Mozambique 2-2 Ghana

Group A:

  • Nigeria 1-1 Equatorial Guinea
  • Cote D’Ivoire 2-0 Guinea Bissau
  • Cote D’Ivoire 0-1 Nigeria
  • Equatorial Guinea 4-2 Guinea Bissau
  • Cote D’Ivoire 0-4 Equatorial Guinea
  • Nigeria 1-0 Guinea-Bissau

David Isabirye is a senior staff writer for Kawowo Sports where he covers most of the major events.

Leave a comment

Please let us know what you think