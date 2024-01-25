Overview:
Sadly, 2012 AFCON winners Zambia and CECAFA region representatives Tanzania were eliminated having collected two points apiece.
AFCON 2023 Group F (Round 3):
- Morocco 1-0 Zambia
- Democratic Republic of Congo 0-0 Tanzania
The two last direct slots to the AFCON 2023 round of 16 were sealed by Morocco and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Wednesday night.
Morocco edged a hard fighting Zambia 1-0 with DRC and Tanzania sharing the spoils in a goalless duel as the group phase of the competition climaxed.
Gael Kakuta (DR Congo) was named the man of the match.
Hakim Ziyech was the hero for the Atlas Lions to condemn Zambia Chipolopolo Stars.
Manchester United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco) was man of the match.
Morocco ended group aloft of the rest in pool F with 5 points.
Democratic Republic of Congo attained their third draw of the tournament as they ended on 3 points to qualify as the second ranked team.
Journey to round of 16:
Morocco and Democratic Republic of Congo (Group F) joined the other successful countries for the rest of the pools to the round of 16.
Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea (Group A), Cape Verde, Egypt (Group B), Senegal, Cameroon (Group C), Angola, Mauritania (Group D), Mali, South Africa (Group E) all made the grade to the last 16 stage.
Third placed countries:
Hosts Cote D’Ivoire, Guinea, Namibia and the tourney dark horse Mauritania progressed as the four best third placed countries across all the groups.
All Group Results:
Group F:
- Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) 1-1 Zambia
- Morocco 3-0 Tanzania
- Morocco 1-1 Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)
- Zambia 1-1 Tanzania
- Morocco 1-0 Zambia
- Democratic Republic of Congo 0-0 Tanzania
Group E:
- Mali 2-0 South Africa
- Tunisia 0-1 Namibia
- Mali 1-1 Tunisia
- South Africa 4-0 Namibia
- Namibia 0-0 Mali
- South Africa 0-0 Tunisia
Group D:
- Burkina Faso 1-0 Mauritania
- Algeria 1-1 Angola
- Mauritania 2-3 Angola
- Algeria 2-2 Burkina Faso
- Angola 2-0 Burkina Faso
- Mauritania 1-0 Algeria
Group C:
- Cameroon 1-1 Guinea
- Senegal 3-0 The Gambia
- Senegal 3-1 Cameroon
- Guinea 2-1 The Gambia
- Guinea 0-2 Senegal
- The Gambia 2-3 Cameroon
Group B:
- Egypt 2-2 Mozambique
- Ghana 1-2 Cape Verde
- Cape Verde 3-0 Mozambique
- Egypt 2-2 Ghana
- Cape Verde 2-2 Egypt
- Mozambique 2-2 Ghana
Group A:
- Nigeria 1-1 Equatorial Guinea
- Cote D’Ivoire 2-0 Guinea Bissau
- Cote D’Ivoire 0-1 Nigeria
- Equatorial Guinea 4-2 Guinea Bissau
- Cote D’Ivoire 0-4 Equatorial Guinea
- Nigeria 1-0 Guinea-Bissau