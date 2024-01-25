Overview: Sadly, 2012 AFCON winners Zambia and CECAFA region representatives Tanzania were eliminated having collected two points apiece.

AFCON 2023 Group F (Round 3):

Morocco 1-0 Zambia

Democratic Republic of Congo 0-0 Tanzania

The two last direct slots to the AFCON 2023 round of 16 were sealed by Morocco and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Wednesday night.

Morocco edged a hard fighting Zambia 1-0 with DRC and Tanzania sharing the spoils in a goalless duel as the group phase of the competition climaxed.

Gael Kakuta (DR Congo) was named the man of the match.

Hakim Ziyech was the hero for the Atlas Lions to condemn Zambia Chipolopolo Stars.

Manchester United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco) was man of the match.

Morocco ended group aloft of the rest in pool F with 5 points.

Democratic Republic of Congo attained their third draw of the tournament as they ended on 3 points to qualify as the second ranked team.

Sadly, 2012 AFCON winners Zambia and CECAFA region representatives Tanzania were eliminated having collected two points apiece.

Journey to round of 16:

Morocco and Democratic Republic of Congo (Group F) joined the other successful countries for the rest of the pools to the round of 16.

Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea (Group A), Cape Verde, Egypt (Group B), Senegal, Cameroon (Group C), Angola, Mauritania (Group D), Mali, South Africa (Group E) all made the grade to the last 16 stage.

Third placed countries:

Hosts Cote D’Ivoire, Guinea, Namibia and the tourney dark horse Mauritania progressed as the four best third placed countries across all the groups.

All Group Results:

Group F:

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) 1-1 Zambia

Morocco 3-0 Tanzania

Tanzania Morocco 1-1 Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

Zambia 1-1 Tanzania

Morocco 1-0 Zambia

Democratic Republic of Congo 0-0 Tanzania

Group E:

Mali 2-0 South Africa

South Africa Tunisia 0-1 Namibia

Namibia Mali 1-1 Tunisia

Tunisia South Africa 4-0 Namibia

Namibia 0-0 Mali

Mali South Africa 0-0 Tunisia

Group D:

Burkina Faso 1-0 Mauritania

Mauritania Algeria 1-1 Angola

Angola Mauritania 2-3 Angola

Angola Algeria 2-2 Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso Angola 2-0 Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso Mauritania 1-0 Algeria

Group C:

Cameroon 1-1 Guinea

Guinea Senegal 3-0 The Gambia

The Gambia Senegal 3-1 Cameroon

Cameroon Guinea 2-1 The Gambia

The Gambia Guinea 0-2 Senegal

Senegal The Gambia 2-3 Cameroon

Group B:

Egypt 2-2 Mozambique

Mozambique Ghana 1-2 Cape Verde

Cape Verde Cape Verde 3-0 Mozambique

Mozambique Egypt 2-2 Ghana

Ghana Cape Verde 2-2 Egypt

Egypt Mozambique 2-2 Ghana

Group A:

Nigeria 1-1 Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea Cote D’Ivoire 2-0 Guinea Bissau

Guinea Bissau Cote D’Ivoire 0-1 Nigeria

Nigeria Equatorial Guinea 4-2 Guinea Bissau

Guinea Bissau Cote D’Ivoire 0-4 Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea Nigeria 1-0 Guinea-Bissau