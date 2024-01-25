Overview: Fort Portal based education institution WestVille High School has a target to perform well in education and extra co-curriculum chores as music, sports and drama.

The desire to perform to the best of expectations is often driven by the will-power to deliver, diligence and prior thorough preparations.

Fort Portal based education institution WestVille High School has a target to perform well in education and extra co-curriculum chores as music, sports and drama.

The academic and sporting year (2024) officially started in January and WestVille High School remains focused for success on both front.

The curtain raising USSSA Elite sports tournament is underway in Jinja city (co-hosted by Jinja College and Jinja S.S) with WestVille High School fielding a football team.

In one of the opening football games (boys) on Thursday, January 25, 2024, WestVille High School edged seasoned Standard High School Zzana 2-1 at the Jinja S.S playground.

Emmanuel Onyango and Mustafa Oloyo scored for the side coached by Wyclef “Pro” Kabiito whilst George Mweba got the consolation for Standard High School Zzana via a well taken penalty.

Emmanuel Onyango celebrates one of WestVille’s goals against Standard High School, Zzana

Kabiito remains positive ahead of the anticipated grueling season.

“I am happy for this promising start. We shall continue to build a formidable team coming to the busy season where we have the district, zonal and nationals for the USSSA football tournament. We prime target is to qualify for East Africa (FEASSSA)” Kabiito stated.

The game was also watched by the team manager Dr Amooti Mpuuga who was applauded by scouts and coaches from some of the best footballing schools in the country as St Mary’s Kitende and Buddo.

WestVille High School players celebrate their victory over Standard High School, Zzana in Jinja city | Credit: David Isabirye

In other boys’ football games; hosts Jinja S.S overcame Bukedea Comprehensive school 2-0 with Sulaiman Kato Swalleh and Reagan Isabirye on target.

JIPRA beat Standard High School Zzana 2-0 whilst Bukedea Comprehensive School shared the spoils with Kawempe Muslim 1-all.

Girls’ football action was also witnessed by the national Crested Cranes head coach Sherly Botes.

Jinja S.S out-muscled Bukedea Comprehensive School 4-3 in a seven goal thriller.

Kawempe Muslim S.S humbled Jinja S.S and St Stephens 3-0 and 4-0 respectively. St Noa Girls School Zzana lost 0-1 to Bon Consil before recovering to rout Bukedea Comprehensive 4-0.

There is also action in Basketball, Volleyball, Handball and Netball. The tournament climaxes on Saturday, 27th January 2024.