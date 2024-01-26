Overview: The 5th edition of the Uganda Secondary Schools’ Sports Association (USSSA) Elite schools sports tournament comes to an end on Saturday, 27th January 2024 in Jinja city.

5th USSSA Elite Schools Tournament

Boys Football:

Final : Jinja Secondary School Vs Jinja Progressive Academy

: Jinja Secondary School Vs Jinja Progressive Academy Date : Saturday, 27 th January 2024

: Saturday, 27 January 2024 Venue : Kakindu Stadium, Jinja city

: Kakindu Stadium, Jinja city Time: 2 PM

The boys’ final football finale will not be an ordinary match; but rather, a tense duel between sworn rivals Jinja Secondary School and Jinja Progressive Academy.

This contest will be played at the Kakindu stadium in Jinja city at 2 PM.

Both schools are within the same locality and the rivalry has now reached boiling point.

For this particular tournament, both schools have been flawless; playing free flowing football, defending in numbers and scoring the goals.

In fact, both schools remain unbeaten thus far with mean defence-lines.

JIPRA XI Vs Kawempe Muslim

To progress to the final, Jinja Secondary School topped their pool with maximum points and faced off with WestVille High School, winning 1-0 courtesy of Lawrence Owiti’s goal.

Jinja Progressive Academy also topped the group that had WestVille High School, Jinja College and Bukedea Comprehensive Academy.

In the semi-finals, JIPRA walloped Kawempe Muslim 3-0 at the Kakindu stadium with star players Swabir Mpasa, Nicholas Mutebi and James Jarieko all on target.

Jinja Secondary School Football Team XI

JIPRA is however sweating over the fitness concerns of Jarieko and Mpasa who were injured in the physical semi-final duel.

“It will be a winner takes it all affair. We are therefore mentally and physically ready for the game” Peter Ssebagala, head coach at JIPRA told Kawowo Sports.

His counterpart at Jinja S.S Hassan Zzungu declines to speak about the plan to kill off the opposition.

“We are set for the final. Our cards are well guarded that we shall unveil on the day” Zzungu noted.

Besides boys’ football, there has also been action in girls’ football, Basketball, Volleyball, Handball and Netball. The tournament climaxes on Saturday, 27th January 2024.