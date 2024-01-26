Overview: The 2023 Victoria Cup was pushed from December to early February 2024 at the Uganda Golf Club, Kampala.

Victoria Cup 2023:

31 st January 2024 – Official practice round & flag raising ceremony

January 2024 – Official practice round & flag raising ceremony 1 st – 3 rd February 2024 – Playing days

– 3 February 2024 – Playing days 3 rd February 2024 – Closing Ceremony

February 2024 – Closing Ceremony Venue: Uganda Golf Club, Kampala

The Uganda national golf team head coach Flavia Namakula named the final team of 10 players set to battle Kenya in the upcoming 2023 Victoria Cup at Uganda Golf Club, Kampala.

This followed a grueling epoch of qualifiers where each of the players played 72 holes, carrying their own golf kit.

The final team has a mixture of senior and junior players who sportingly qualified after the qualifiers at Uganda Golf Club course in the heart of Kampala city.

These are; Joseph Reagan Akena, Ibrahim Bagalana, Amon Bwambale, Joseph Cwinya-ai, Joseph Kasozi, John Musimenta, Titus Okwong, Andrew Ssekibejja, Ibrahim Ssemakula and Elton Thembo.

Andrew Ssekibejja, the 2022 Uganda Amateur Open champion | Credit: Don Mugabi

Ibrahim Bagalana (left) and Joseph Cwinya-ai are part of the Uganda National Golf team for the Victoria Cup | Credit: John Batanudde

According to the team manager, Sam Kacungira, the captain of this team will be announced on 31st January 2024.

Failed to make grade:

Among the players who did not make the final list include Morris Ashaba, Michael Tumusiime, Brian Mugabi and Cosmos Ociti.

The reigning Uganda Amateur Open champion Godfrey Nsubuga misses out having traveled to North Carolina for further studies and golf harnessing.

Uganda National golf team head coach Flavia Namakula (Credit: David Isabirye)

The final team will remain in camp to polish their skills prior to the 31st January 2024 on the official day of flag raising and opening ceremony.

The tournament will tee off on 1st February and climax on the 3rd February 2024 at Uganda Golf Club.

Anthony Agaba, secretary of the Uganda Golf Union recently released the detailed roadmap to the team Uganda’s preparations.

“A committee headed by Dr Jackson Were (vice president of Uganda Golf Union) has been set up to organize the event” Agaba noted in a statement.

About the Victoria Cup:

The Victoria Cup is an annual golf tournament between the national teams of Uganda and Kenya.

In 2022, the tournament returned after a two-year absence at Limuru club in Nairobi, Kenya with Kenya winning the tournament.

The 2023 edition was not held after a request from Kenya to postpone the event.

Uganda National Golf Team:

Players: Joseph Reagan Akena, Ibrahim Bagalana, Amon Bwambale, Joseph Cwinya-ai, Joseph Kasozi, John Musimenta, Titus Okwong, Andrew Ssekibejja, Ibrahim Ssemakula and Elton Thembo

Head coach: Flavia Namakula

Team manager: Sam Kacungira