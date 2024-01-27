JT Jaguars started their National Basketball League journey with a 70-53 win over fellow newcomers Livingstone on Friday evening at Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

The Jaguars (1-0) showed they are the more ready and well-prepared team for top-flight basketball as the Kira-based side had a more improved and better-conditioned roster from one that competed in division one.

Both teams had cold starts to the game, struggling to find the basket early in the opening quarter. However, it was the Jaguars who showed early signs, taking the opening 13-8.

The second quarter was a bit open offensively with Livingstone taking the initiative in the first five minutes and coming to within two points (18-20) but that was the closest they came as they trailed by as many as 19 points in the third quarter.

Despite fighting back and cutting the deficit to 8 points early in the fourth quarter, Livingstone (0-1) had played their way into the Jaguars’ den.

Ian Lubwama finished with 15 points, 8 rebounds and 9 assists to lead the Jaguars. The point guard also produced a highlight reel of the game when he crossed Derrick Otim.

Abraham Dut contributed 13 points and pulled down 12 rebounds while George Agasi chipped in with 12 points and 11 boards off the bench. Kevin Moru (11 points) also scored in double figures.

Division One MVP Bismark Omoya was the only Livingstone player to reach double figures. The forward scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Bravo Kalibala scored 9 points, all coming from behind the arc.