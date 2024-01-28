Overview: Angola will now face Nigeria in the quarter finals on Friday, 2nd February 2024 at Stade Felix Houphouet Boigny.

AFCON 2023 (Round of 16):

Angola 3-0 Namibia

Namibia Nigeria 2-0 Cameroon

Angola and Nigeria became the first two countries to qualify for the quarter finals of the on-going AFCON 2023 tournament in Cote D’Ivoire on Saturday, 27th January 2024.

Angola overcame Namibia in a South African derby contest at the Stade Bouake during an ill-tempered match that had two red cards (one apiece).

Jacinto Muondo “Gelson” Dala scored a brace and Agostinho Cristovao “Mabululu” Paciencia added the second.

The Qatar based offensive midfielder who features at Al-Wakrah Sports Club scored in quick succession in the 38th and 42nd minutes.

Egyptian based forward Mabululu added the third goal in the 66th minute.

17' Angola keeper Neblu is sent off🟥

38' Angola take the lead through Gelson⚽

40' Namibia defender Haukongo is sent off🟥

42' Angola double their lead through Gelson⚽#AFCON2023 just keeps on giving. 🇦🇴🔥🇳🇦

This game produced two red cards; the first to Angola goalkeeper Adilson Cipriano de Cruz (Neblu) who was sent off after 17 minutes.

The CD Primeiro de Agosto player committed a foul outside the goal area. Namibia was also reduced to 10 men after Lubeni Pombili Haukongo’s sending off in the 40th minute.

During the second round of 16 contest; Nigeria defeated Cameroon 2-0 at Stade Felix Houphouet Boigny.

Ademola Lookman Olajade Alade Aylola scored a brace; a goal in either half.

The first goal for Lookman who plays at Serie A side Atalanta in Italy came in the 36th minute after a decent assist from the CAF reigning footballer of the year Victor Oshimen.

Victor Oshimen celebrates with the other Nigerian teammates | Credit: CAF Media

The second goals for the Nigeria Super Eagle came on the stroke of full-time.

Angola will now face Nigeria in the quarter finals on Friday, 2nd February 2024 at Stade Felix Houphouet Boigny.

The round of 16 matches continue on Sunday, January 28, 2024 with a double header.

Equatorial Guinea and Guinea look horns in the early kick off at 8 PM (Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe).

This will be followed by AFCON record champions Egypt against Democratic Republic of Congo at 11 PM (Stade de San Pedro).

Nigeria Super Eagles celebrate moments after the final whistle | Credit: CAF Media