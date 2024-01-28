Sunday January 28, 2024

Stade Laurent Pokou 11pm

DR Congo and Egypt lock horns in the forth round of 16 clash at the Stade Laurent Pokou aware that nothing but victory will see them progress further in the tournament.

The two sides didn’t win a single game in the Group stages drawing all their matches but secured their spots in this round.

Either side didn’t look lethal in the three games played with the Leopards the most extravagant with chances they create and former Uganda Cranes coach Sebastien Desabre will hope lethal boots are worn by his forwards on the day.

Pre-match statements

Rui Vitoria – Egypt coach

“Coming here, we knew that we would only settle for the finals so it will be another final against the DRC. They are a good team and will be difficult to beat. We are ready but not 100% due to our numerous injuries. But we have to deal with it. We’ve had a bit of bad luck following us from the start but that’s football. We are ambitious. We are going to put our qualities into play. All the teams in this competition are equal”.

Sébastien Desabre – DR Congo coach

“Clearly, Egypt is the favourite in this match. We will be challengers and this position suits us too. The match will be difficult because we know the potential of Egypt. But we also know that we have a good margin for improvement. We know what we need to improve. Until then, we have shown interesting things but not necessarily validated by victories. My players are motivated. We are going to use the ball, and play our game. We want to show everyone that DR Congo is back.”