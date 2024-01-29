Overview: The extraordinary kids pairs' competition not only provided children with the opportunity to participate as cohesive teams but also actively encouraged and empowered girls to compete on an equal footing with boys, fostering an atmosphere of inclusivity and gender equality.

Hon. Alex Ruhunda, the Member of Parliament for Fort Portal Central, has taken the lead in advocating for the development of a comprehensive sports hub in the region.

This ambitious endeavor was spotlighted during the Kids Pairs Golf Championship, which was organized by the AFRIYEA Golf Academy at the par 70 golf course, Toro Club.

The championship witnessed the exceptional participation of more than 50 junior golf players, each showcasing their unique skill sets and abilities.

Providing invaluable support to this remarkable event was The Social Golfer, a distinguished and leading online Golf club in the United Kingdom that is eagerly seeking to strengthen its partnership with the AFRIYEA Golf Academy.

Hon. Ruhunda wholeheartedly believes in the profound impact that sports can have, serving as a catalyst for development and progress.

His unwavering commitment is fueled by the recognition of the invaluable contribution that the Afriyea Golf Academy and the Toro Club are making in nurturing the next generation of world-class sporting champions.

Ian Mullins with Hon Alex Ruhunda

With a vision for a brighter future, Hon. Ruhunda pledges to engage with the government to secure investments in sports, ensuring sustained growth and advancement in the field.

Isaiah Mwesige, the esteemed CEO of the AFRIYEA Golf Academy, passionately emphasizes the transformative potential of golf.

Recognizing the fundamental values associated with the game, including discipline, integrity, accountability, and responsibility, Mwesige understands that these principles have the power to unite communities and transcend barriers.

Golf, he asserts, is a sport that can be enjoyed by individuals of all ages and abilities, providing opportunities for recreation, social connection, and professional development.

“Beyond its immediate impact, the golf industry is actively shaping the world by promoting sustainability, inclusivity, and equity.” Mwesige notes.

Ian Mullins hands over a certificate to a youngster

Ian Mullins, the editor of The Social Golfer, an innovative online golf club that facilitates connections and enables golfers to track their handicaps, expresses profound pride in engaging with forward-thinking individuals in Fort Portal.

With a shared dedication to progress, Mullins anticipates the creation of even stronger partnership opportunities to further fuel the growth and development of sports in the region.

Jean Marunga, the esteemed Junior Vice President of the AFRIYEA Golf Academy, extends sincere commendations to the organizers of the groundbreaking Kids Pairs Golf Championship.

Maurice Barnes decorates a medal to Nathan Musoni

This extraordinary competition not only provided children with the opportunity to participate as cohesive teams but also actively encouraged and empowered girls to compete on an equal footing with boys, fostering an atmosphere of inclusivity and gender equality.

The vigorous drive for a sports hub in Fort Portal exemplifies an unwavering commitment to leveraging the immense power of sports to enhance the city’s image while fostering holistic community development.

Hon. Ruhunda’s visionary leadership, coupled with the unwavering support of esteemed organizations such as The Social Golfer and the AFRIYEA Golf Academy, lays a solid foundation for a promising future that will undoubtedly catapult the region to new heights in the field of sports.

