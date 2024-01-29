Overview: It was destined to be, Joseph Sixtus Kawooya, Zimbaz's chairman after their win of the SMACK League season 6.

Zimbaz, (Class of 2006) were crowned winners of The SMACK League’s sixth season after a nail-biting title deciding game at Legends grounds, Naguru in Kampala.

The competition, one of the several alumni events that are sponsored by Guinness brings together old boys of St. Mary’s College Kisubi, one of the oldest schools in the country.

The Zimbaz sealed their title with a 3-2 win against Tsunamiz. George Aporu ensured the victory with a winning goal.

Zimbaz react after scoring the winning goal against Tsunamiz at Legends ground, Naguru

“It was destined to be. The end-to-end action on the pitch kept everyone on the edge of their seats. We are more than proud to have taken home the trophy and grateful for the dedication of our team and the support of the fans,” shared Joseph Sixtus Kawooya, Chairman Zimbaz.

The Zimbaz, kicked off the season with wanting form having finished 19th on the 20-team log in Season 5.

They “cleaned their house” and bounced back with a good run of wins to secure the coveted gong.

Best goalkeeper of the SMACK League season 6

They also walked away with other accolades which included; the Golden Glove, coach of the Season, Most Improved Team, Networker of the Season and Best Matchday Hosts.

Having secured their triumph, the Zimbaz took to the stage for a victory dance that had emotion written all over it as they received their trophy from Chief Guest, Uganda Breweries Managing Director, Andrew Kilonzo & Guest of Honour, Mr. Joseph Balikuddembe.

Other notable winners were Top Scorer, Kasadha Denis of Team Bushmen with 13 goals, MVP Football went to Micheal Kitaka of Team Window, Best Goal Keeper (Golden Glove) was awarded to both Kwagala Peter Pax (Team Mafiaz) and Muramuzi Edwin (Team Zimbaz) while Coach of the Season went to Dr Sekulima Rogers of Team Zimbaz.

Zimbaz celebrate on the podium

Zimbaz in celebrations

Post-match, the vibes at the afterparty were a reflection of the jubilation from earlier in the day.

Guinness, the official beverage sponsor of the league made it a point to go above and beyond to bring the vibes and energy.

“We are thrilled to have brought consumers an unforgettable experience all through the SMACK League. The finale has been one for the books. If anything, today’s numbers have once again proven to us the need to keep our commitment to the league. The journey has been worthwhile and we look forward to another exciting season,” said Roy Tumwizere, Guinness Brand Manager.

Music Diva Winnie Nwagi performs at the end of the SMACK League season 6

Janzi Band staged a captivating performance to crown the event and the energy was upped a notch higher when Winnie Nwagi, the sensational “Firebaby,” star graced the stage.

The crowd erupted in cheers as she delivered stellar performances of her chart-topping hits including “Amaaso,” “Take It Slow,” “Fire Dancer,” and the recent banger “Okubye Nyo.”

Zimbaz (class of 2006) revel in the celebrations