Overview: A total of two hundred and fifteen played took part in the 2024 Zabasajja Memorial Chess tournament. One hundred and four (104) players played in the open cluster, 71 in the juniors while 40 players were involved in the ladies’ category.

2024 Zabasajja Memorial Chess Open (After 8 Rounds)

Open Category:

Winner : FM Haruna Nsubuga – 7.5 points

: FM Haruna Nsubuga – 7.5 points 1 st Runners up : IM Arthur Ssegwanyi – 7 points

: IM Arthur Ssegwanyi – 7 points 2nd Runners up: Gong Thon Gong – 6.5 points

Ladies:

Winner : Sana Omprakash Kayyar – 6.5 points

: Sana Omprakash Kayyar – 6.5 points 1 st Runners up: WCM Shakira Ampaire – 6.5 points

WCM Shakira Ampaire – 6.5 points 2nd Runners up: Mary Kevin Ndagire – 6 points

Juniors:

Winner : Jason Jair Muwanguzi – 6 Points

: Jason Jair Muwanguzi – 6 Points 1 st Runners up: Madiba Rugunda – 5 Points

Madiba Rugunda – 5 Points 2nd Runners up: Enock Kiyingi Kisakye – 5 Points

The 2024 Zabasajja Memorial Chess tournament was held at Nob View Hotel in Ntinda, Kampala.

Fide Master (FM) Haruna Nsubuga, Sana Omprakash Kayyar and Jason Jair Muwanguzi emerged as the open, ladies and junior respective winners.

With a present rating of 2079, FM Nsubuga amassed a total of 7.5 points, half a point better than IM Arthur Ssegwanyi (2374 rating).

South Sudanese Gong Thon Gong (2202) was third with 6.5 points. CM Emmanuel Musasizi (6.5) and FM Harold Wanyama (6.5) were fourth and fifth respectively.

Two other South Sudanese players Madol Garang Panthoum and Peter Majur Manyang were sixth and seventh respectively with 6 points apiece.

Richard Kato (6), Caxton Kalule (6) and CM Emmanuel Egesa (5.5) completed the top 10 positions in the open category cluster.

1715 rated Omprakash collected a total of 6.5 points, same as the WCM Shakira Ampaire (1638 rating).

Mary Kevin Ndagire (rated 1507) was third with 6 points.

Sheba Valentine Naisanga (6), Joan Ahereza (5.5), Zuri Tatiina (5.5), WFM Gloria Nansubuga (5.5), Safinah Mugide (5), WCM Maria Nakanyike (5) and Stella Babirye (5) completed the top ten positions.

The best junior was Jason Jair Muwanguzi with 6 points. Madiba Rugunda and Enock Kiyingi Kisakye were first and second runners up respectively on 5 points apiece.

The tournament chief arbiter was IA Innocent Kimera with two tournament directors; Issac Otim and FM Harold Wanyama, organized by Patrick Ojok.