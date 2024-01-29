Overview: Njoroge Kibugu and Frank Matilo scored 3-under 69 apiece on the day as they are joint leaders on the leaderboard with a total gross score of 139 apiece at Muthaiga.

The Safari Tour leg at Muthaiga Golf course continued with the second round on Monday, January 29, 2024.

Njoroge Kibugu and Frank Matilo scored 3-under 69 apiece on the day as they are joint leaders on the leaderboard with a total gross score of 139 apiece.

Samuel Njoroge and Kibugu Mutahi (140 gross each) are jointly tied in third place. Three golfers are tied in 5th position; Nelson Mudanyi, Erick Ooko and Jastas Madoya with 141 gross apiece in 36 holes.

Kibugu

Dismas Indiza

Legendary Kenyan professional golfer Dismas Indiza moved up seven places to the joint 8th position with Namibian Paulino Kasoma and another Kenyan Greg Snow on 142 gross each.

Three Ugandans are among the 20 players who made the cut to progress to the final two rounds on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tadeo Rodel Gaita, Ronald Rugumayo and Phillip Kasozi are all tied on 145 gross from the opening 36 holes.

Tadeo Gaita Rodel

Gaita scored 1-under 71 on day two to move 13 places to joint 12th alongside Riz Charania, Rugumayo, Kasozi and Jeff Kubwa.

The greatest mover on the day was Nigerian professional golfer Sunday Olapade with scored 3-under 69 to better his opening round 5-over 77 score as he managed to make the treasured cut.

Missed the cut:

A couple of golfers missed the cut to include Uganda’s David Kamulindwa. Despite moving 16 places after 1-under 71 score on day two, Kamulindwa’s dismissal 8-over 80 cost his dearest.

Others were Vincent “Araali” Byamukama and the only female professional Irene Nakalembe.

Grace Kasango and Ronald Otile had dropped off after round one.

Round three comes on Tuesday, January 30, 2024 as the professionals will be making 54 holes action.

Muthaiga Leg (Safari Tours):

Leaderboard after 2nd Round (36 Holes)

T1 – Kibugu Njoroge (Kenya) – 70, 69 (139)

Frank Matilo (Kenya) – 70, 69 (139)

T3 – Samuel Njoroge (Kenya) – 70, 70 (140)

Kibugu Mutahi (Kenya) – 68, 72 (140)

T5 – Nelson Mudanyi (Kenya) – 71, 70 (141)

Erick Ooko (Kenya) – 68, 73 (141)

Jastas Madoya (Kenya) – 68, 73 (141)

T8 – Dismas Indiza (Kenya) – 72, 70 (142)

Paulino Kasoma (Namibia) – 70, 72 (142)

Greg Snow (Kenya) – 68, 74 (142)

11 – Daniel Nduva (Kenya) – 69, 75 (144)

T12 – Mike Kisia (Kenya) – 75, 70 (145)

Riz Charania (Kenya) – 74, 71 (145)

Rodel Gaita (Uganda) – 74, 71 (145)

Ronald Rugumayo (Uganda) – 73, 72 (145)

Phillip Kasozi (Uganda) – 72, 73 (145)

Jeff Kubwa (Kenya) – 71, 74 (145)

T18 – Sunday Olapade (Nigeria) – 77, 69 (146)

Jacob Okello (Kenya) – 73, 73 (146)

Celestine Nsanzuwera (Rwanda) – 69, 77 (146)