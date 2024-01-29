Overview: PAU chairman Bob Trubish, the vice chairman Jimmy Mwere, the General Secretary Paul Wasike, Publicity secretary George Katongole as well as the schools & institutions official Pius Geoffrey Akampa were also unopposed. Peter Male (Treasurer), Donald Ampumuza (Tournament Director) and Debborrah Ibenu (women affairs) were subject to a vote.

Bob Trubish officially embarked on yet another term of office as the chairman for the Pool Association of Uganda (PAU).

This was confirmed during the elective assembly held on Saturday, 27th January 2024 at Nob View Hotel, in Ntinda, a suburb of Uganda’s capital city, Kampala.

The lengthy assembly had the accountability and elections agenda items, among other as two of the most eagerly awaited moments.

Trubish returned to serve the pool family in Uganda unopposed for a four-year term in office as chairman (2024-2028).

His vice president, Jimmy Mwere, the General Secretary Paul Wasike, Publicity secretary George Katongole as well as the schools & institutions official Pius Geoffrey Akampa were also unopposed.

The contested positions were for treasurer, tournament director and women affairs.

Peter Male was voted as treasurer who won 20-19 over Gideon Onyango after two rounds of a tie.

Donald Ampumuza took over as the tournament director, overcoming the seasoned Ismail Kalibala 26-19 with one vote invalid.

Meanwhile, Debborrah Ibenu is the in-charge of women affairs after overcoming Sharon Mirembe.

Elections are done and now it is time to work. Together with my executive and clubs, we shall work for the sport. We need to re-energize our efforts, bring in more sponsors, make competitions vibrant and make PAU shine Bob Trubish, Chairman – Pool Association of Uganda

“As a leader, it is now my responsibility to work towards a better branding and communication of PAU with unwavering dedication. I pledge to give my best and to serve with integrity and transparency. Together we have the power to drive change and make a lasting impact.” Katongole posted after the AGM.

PAU is targeting a mission possible to rebranding and re-ignite the institution.

Excited fans carry the reigning male national champion Ceaser Chandiga moments after he pocketed the final ball against Hazali Lukomwa at Lugogo Indoor stadium. Pool has a big following | Credit: John Batanudde

There are also deliberate plans to strengthen the different national leagues, various tournaments (clubs knock-out, pool queen, Easter, Independence, Christmas and New Year), the prestigious national open as well as the national teams.

The body also has a grueling process to amend most statures of the constitution in a bid to rectify and streamline governance issues.