Stanbic Uganda Cup

Round of 64

Lugazi Stars FC 1-2 Vipers SC

Uganda Cup holders Vipers SC needed to come from a goal down to negotiate past resilient Lugazi Stars FC in the game played on Monday at Mehta Stadium.



In the round of 64 tie, Lugazi Stars took the lead through Saidi Khalifan in the 39th minutes and went into the mandatory break ahead.

However, the Venoms were able to stage a comeback in the second stanza, scoring twice to eventually win 2-1.

First, Skipper Milton Karisa who was recovering from an injury tucked home the equalizer, a minute after the break.

Allan Okello got Vipers’s second and his first for the Kitende based side nine minutes later and this eventually turned out to be decisive.

Vipers now join SC Villa, KCCA FC, NEC FC, Wakiso Giants FC and Soltilo Bright Stars FC as the other Uganda Premier League teams that have progressed to the round of 32.