Uganda Rugby concluded the Uganda Cup – the first of three competitions on the 2023-24 calendar a fortnight ago. In a few days, the oldest, longest and most prestigious of them all – the XVs premiership – will kick off.

Every day throughout this week, I am publishing a series of articles here on Kawowo Sports as a build-up to the much-anticipated opening weekend. Yesterday’s, about three boys and/or men I think will be exciting revelations to watch in Ugandan rugby this year, was the first.

Today’s, the women’s.

Women’s rugby in Uganda is different from the men’s. It is so unique that every passing year since 2019, more girls and women are playing the sport for the first time in their lives than those who have done so before.

The beauty of that is we get to marvel at the potential talents being discovered from around the country. For example, just last year, the promising class of Grace Nabaggala, Tina Akello, Georgina Mukose, Bushira Namutebi, Unity Namulala, and others began to deliver on the big stage both locally and internationally.

To that list of players we are always talking about, please add these three who I believe will be simply exciting to watch this year.

Pauline Bankabwire

Pauline Bankabwire’s career started when she switched from football to rugby during the COVID-19 lockdown, as shared by her club Nile Rapids. Naturally, she is a powerful and athletic player. Has strong leg drive and sturdy upper body. To that, Bankabwire is now adding rugby knowledge, experience, and fine-tuned soft skills.

Pauline Bankabwire Credit: Uganda Rugby Union for media

The few weeks she spent training with the Uganda Women’s 7s national team not only added a new dimension to her qualities but were also a testament to how fast a learner she is.

Going into 2024, Bankabwire will continue to be one of Nile Rapids’ key players. She will do it by leading from the front as she showed during the unforgettable Uganda Cup final.

Phyllis Apio

Phyllis Apio and Tamara Achen are former Lady Rugby Cranes captain Winnie Atyang’s twin daughters. Unlike most girls and women who have only just learnt about the sport and how to play it, rugby runs in their blood. They play, alongside their mother, for Thunderbirds Rugby Club; Achen as a back and Apio as a loose forward.

It does not take long for you to notice Apio’s presence on the pitch. She carries the ball well during attack but her best qualities are on defence. Following in her mother’s footsteps, she enjoys looking for work and getting her hands dirty from touchline to touchline. Additionally, she is beginning to exhibit leadership abilities while playing with her teammates.

Leona Acen

While Uganda does not have any challenges churning out skilled rugby players, it struggles to produce those whose physique fits the typical mould of a perfect player and/or shows symptoms of being forged into shape. But every once in a while, there comes that one player who just checks all the boxes for her preferred position. Leona Acen is that player. Strong and tall with long arms. The perfect lock.

Please do not make the mistake of thinking she has made it because of her physique. Acen is also a hard worker and a diligent learner.

This has led her to play for her club Black Pearls in all tournaments they entered. She also made her Lady Rugby Cranes debut during the Elgon Cup in Kisumu in November 2023 and got capped three times within a month. Keep an eye on her development this year.

This piece was inspired by a tweet from @CherokeePR who asked that I do a XV of African players in 2024. I have focused on my beat (Ugandan rugby) for this series and urge my fellow rugby writers on the continent to do the same for their respective countries.