Goalkeeper Tom Ikara has put an end to rumours linking him to a move away from BUL FC after agreeing to a new deal at the club.

The shot stopper had been heavily linked to KCCA FC but BUL FC confirmed on Tuesday that Ikara has put pen to paper on a two-year deal.

“Goalkeeper Tom Ikara has signed a new two year contract with BUL, keeping him at the club until at least June 2026,” the club confirmed in a statement.

Ikara has been outstanding for table leaders BUL FC, keeping six clean sheets in 13 games of the first round.

The goalkeeper indicated he is ready to commit his future to the club and ready to continue with his fine form.

“It has been a privilege to spend almost two years at this club and the chance to continue my career at BUL FC is a genuine honor. Since I arrived here, my career has taken a great path and my progress is clearly visible. Now my future is sorted, all I want is to help this team achieve and win trophies that we can win, together.” He said.

BUL FC lead the table on 33 points and will start the second round against KCCA FC on Friday in Lugogo.