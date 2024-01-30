AFCON 2023 (Round of 16):
- Cote D’Ivoire 1 (5) – 1 (4) Senegal
- Cape Verde 1-0 Mauritania
- Equatorial Guinea 0-1 Guinea
- Egypt ((7) -1 (8) Democratic Republic of Congo
- Angola 3-0 Namibia
- Nigeria 2-0 Cameroon
A new champion awaits the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following the elimination of the holders Senegal on Monday night.
Hosts Cote D’Ivoire dumped out the Lions of Terenga 5-4 in post-match penalties after normal time had ended 1-all.
Cote D’Ivoire rallied from a goal down to make amends and push the game into the extra 120 minutes before the tense shoot-outs.
Sadio Mane assisted Habib Diallo for the opener as early as the fourth minute.
Franck Kessie equalizer with a well drilled penalty in the 86th minute before scoring the last penalty in the shoot-out.
In the earlier kick off of the round of 16 on Monday, Cape Verde out-witted Mauritania 1-0 courtesy of Ryan Mendes’ late penalty with two minutes to play at the Stade Felix Houphouet in Boigny.
More Round of 16 Games:
The round of 16 will climax on Tuesday, January 30, 2024 with Mali against Burkina Faso at 8 PM (Amadou Gon Coulibaly stadium).
This will be followed by Morocco against South Africa in the subsequent game at Stade de San Pedro (11 PM).