AFCON 2023 (Round of 16):

Cote D’Ivoire 1 ( 5) – 1 (4 ) Senegal

A new champion awaits the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following the elimination of the holders Senegal on Monday night.

Hosts Cote D’Ivoire dumped out the Lions of Terenga 5-4 in post-match penalties after normal time had ended 1-all.

Cote D’Ivoire rallied from a goal down to make amends and push the game into the extra 120 minutes before the tense shoot-outs.

Sadio Mane assisted Habib Diallo for the opener as early as the fourth minute.

Franck Kessie equalizer with a well drilled penalty in the 86th minute before scoring the last penalty in the shoot-out.

Cape Verde players hoist high their coach after ejecting Mauritania at the round of 16 | Credit: CAF Media

In the earlier kick off of the round of 16 on Monday, Cape Verde out-witted Mauritania 1-0 courtesy of Ryan Mendes’ late penalty with two minutes to play at the Stade Felix Houphouet in Boigny.

More Round of 16 Games:

The round of 16 will climax on Tuesday, January 30, 2024 with Mali against Burkina Faso at 8 PM (Amadou Gon Coulibaly stadium).

This will be followed by Morocco against South Africa in the subsequent game at Stade de San Pedro (11 PM).