Power-lifter Roy Mubiru is the Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) best sports personality for the month of May 2019.

The sports journalists under their umbrella body voted Mubiru during the monthly convention held at Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala on Monday, 10th June 2019.

Mubiru, a US based power-lifter was recognized for winning two gold medals at the 2019 World Powerlifting Championships held in Ukraine.

He clinched gold medals in the heavyweight and 125Kg’s categories.

He tallied 300 votes ahead of athlete Jacob Kiplimo (won the Simply Health Manchester 10 KM run) and the Uganda Beach Woodball team (finished second at the 2019 world beach woodball championship).

Mubiru was nominated by USPA organizing secretary Francisco Bwambale and seconded by veteran sports journalist Fred Katende Malibu.

The winner, as always is rewarded with a plaque and Shs 500,000 courtesy of the sponsors Nile Special.

The awarding ceremony will be held at Imperial Royale Hotel on a date that will be confirmed.

Commendations:

In a busy month full of sporting action, St Mary’s SS Kitende football team was among the commended teams.

St Mary’s SS Kitende beat Busoga region side Jinja SS 3-1 in a tense finale of the 2019 Copa Coca Cola championships in Jinja.

Others commended included Proline Football Club (beat Bright Stars in final of the 2019 Stanbic Uganda Cup), Uganda Cricket Cranes (took part in the T-20 Africa qualifiers).

About Powerlifting:

Powerlifting is a strength sport that consists of three attempts at maximal weight on three lifts: squat, bench press, and deadlift.

As in the sport of Olympic weightlifting, it involves the athlete attempting a maximal weight single lift of a barbell loaded with weight plates.