Ivory Coast head coach Ibrahim Kamara released the final 23 man squad that was submitted to CAF for the final tournament at 2019 AFCON.

Former Manchester City, Stoke City and Swansea City striker forward Wilfried Guemiand Bony, currently unattached to any club is among the forwards on the team.

Bony was part of the 2015 AFCON winning team as they won the final against West Africans Ghana in Equatorial Guinea.

He is among the seven forwards on the team. Others are Aston Villa’s Jonathan Kodjia, Max-Alain Gradel (Toulouse, France), Nicolas Pépé (Lille, France), Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace, England), Roger Assalé (Young Boys Bern, Switzerland) and Maxwell Cornet (Lyon, France).

The squad also has TP Mazembe goalkeeper Sylvain Gbohouo, Ali Badra (Free State Stars, South Africa) and Tape Ira (FC San Pedro).

There are seven defenders on the team to include Wydad Casablanca’s Cheikh Comara, Serge Aurier (Tottenham, England), Wilfried Kanon (ADO The Hague, Netherlands), Wonlo Coulibaly (ASEC Mimosas), Ismaël Traoré (Angers, France), Mamadou Bagayoko (Red Star, France) and French-based defender Souleyman Bamba who features at Rennes.

The team has six midfielders; Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Mainz, Germany), Geoffrey Serey Dié (Neuchâtel Xamax, Switzerland), Jean-Michaël Seri (Fulham, England), Victorian Angban (Metz, France), Franck Kessié (AC Milan, Italy) and Ibrahim Sangaré (Toulouse, France).

After playing against Comoros last Friday (Ivory Coast won 3-1), the West Africans will also test against Uganda Cranes on 15th June 2019 before taking on Ethiopia.

Ivory Coast is in group D alongside Morocco, Namibia and South Africa.

Ivory Coast Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Sylvain Gbohouo (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Ali Badra (Free State Stars, South Africa), Tape Ira (FC San Pedro).

Defenders: Serge Aurier (Tottenham, England), Wilfried Kanon (ADO The Hague, Netherlands), Wonlo Coulibaly (ASEC Mimosas), Ismaël Traoré (Angers, France), Mamadou Bagayoko (Red Star, France), Cheikh Comara (Wydad Casablanca, Morocco), Souleyman Bamba (Rennes, France)

Midfielders: Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Mainz, Germany), Geoffrey Serey Dié (Neuchâtel Xamax, Switzerland), Jean-Michaël Seri (Fulham, England), Victorian Angban (Metz, France), Franck Kessié (AC Milan, Italy) , Ibrahim Sangaré (Toulouse, France)

Forwards: Max-Alain Gradel (Toulouse, France), Nicolas Pépé (Lille, France), Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace, England), Jonathan Kodjia (Aston Villa, England), Roger Assalé (Young Boys Bern, Switzerland), Maxwel Cornet (Lyon, France), Wilfried Bony (Unattached)