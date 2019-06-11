Team Uganda excelled at the 2019 Africa Zone IV Golf Championship held at the par 71 Bujumbura Golf Club in Burundi.

Uganda rallied from half a point to out-muscle rivals Kenya by 1.5 points difference during the three day’s action for the successful title defence following their triumph at Nyali Golf and Country Club in Mombasa during the 2018 event.

How Uganda Won:

In the singles match play, team skipper Joseph Cwinyaai drew with Kenya’s number one Samuel Njoroge.

Teenager Godfrey Nsubuga, a member of Mehta Golf Club beat Simon Njugu by one up.

In the foursomes, Daniel Baguma and Rodell Gaita combined to overwhelm Kenya’s pairing of Mutahi Kibugu and Zubair Khan one up.

Skipper Cwinyaai, a handicap one golfer, lauded his teammates for the Africa Region IV Golf Championship victory, calling for focus ahead of the annual Victoria Cup, popularly known as the East African Ryder Cup.

For starters, the 2019 Victoria Cup will be hosted by the Uganda Golf Club from 27th to 29th June in Kampala.

It wasn’t easy. I thank my fellow players who put in a well spirited fight. We were calm and composed since we knew the kind of opponents we were facing. For the pairings, we had trust in Daniel (Baguma) and Gaita (Rodell) because they had been perfect right from the practice sessions. Also, we traveled early for practice in Bujumbura early enough and days we had spent there made us feel like we were at home. Joseph Cwinyaai, Uganda Golf Team Captain

Five countries took part in the three day championship. Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia and hosts Burundi.

The hosts fielded two teams.

Meanwhile, the Uganda Golf Union (UGU) president Innocent Kihika was announced as the new chairman of Africa Region IV.

Uganda will host the 2020 Africa Zone IV Championship.

Africa Zone IV Golf Championships Finals Results (Match Play):

Joseph Cwinyaai (Uganda) vs. Samuel Njoroge (Kenya) – All Square

Godfrey Nsubuga (Uganda) Beat Simon Njugu (Kenya) – 1-up

Daniel Baguma & Rodell Gaita (Uganda) Beat Mutahi Kibugu & Zubair Khan (Kenya) – 1-up

Countries Final Ranking:

1. Uganda

2. Kenya

3. Tanzania

4. Burundi I

5. Ethiopia

6. Burundi II