Monday, June 10

Girls: Rwanda 63-74 Tanzania

Tuesday, June 11

Girls: Tanzania vs Uganda, 6PM

The FIBA Africa Zone 5 U16 Championship got underway on Monday at Amahoro Stadium with Tanzania shocking hosts Rwanda, 74-63, thanks to Catherine Mollel’s 32 points and 21 rebounds.

On Tuesday evening, Uganda’s girls, the Junior Gazelles, will be looking to get off to a winning start when they face Tanzania.

The Junior Gazelles are fighting for a place at the 2019 FIBA Africa U16 Women’s Championship that will be hosted by Rwanda from July 26 to August 4.

And with Rwanda guaranteed a place as hosts, the fight for the regional ticket is between Uganda and Tanzania.

Uganda’s Girls Team: Esther Kwagala, Mary Najjuma, Linda Aber, Shilla Lamunu, Patience Karungi, Gertrude Nyamutooro, Sylvia Nasagorwoth, Sylvia Namuddu, Regina Ajuma, Penitah Nabakooza, Patience Nantume.

Other Fixtures

DAY 3: Wednesday, June 12

17:00 – Uganda vs Rwanda (Girls)

19:00 – Rwanda vs Uganda (Boys)

DAY 4: Thursday, June 13

18:00 – Tanzania vs Rwanda (Girls)

DAY 5: Friday, June 14

18:00 – Uganda vs Tanzania (Girls)

DAY 6: Saturday, June 15

17:00 – Rwanda vs Uganda (Girls)

19:00 – Uganda vs Rwanda (Boys)