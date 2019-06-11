Monday, June 10
Girls: Rwanda 63-74 Tanzania
Tuesday, June 11
Girls: Tanzania vs Uganda, 6PM
The FIBA Africa Zone 5 U16 Championship got underway on Monday at Amahoro Stadium with Tanzania shocking hosts Rwanda, 74-63, thanks to Catherine Mollel’s 32 points and 21 rebounds.
On Tuesday evening, Uganda’s girls, the Junior Gazelles, will be looking to get off to a winning start when they face Tanzania.
The Junior Gazelles are fighting for a place at the 2019 FIBA Africa U16 Women’s Championship that will be hosted by Rwanda from July 26 to August 4.
And with Rwanda guaranteed a place as hosts, the fight for the regional ticket is between Uganda and Tanzania.
Uganda’s Girls Team: Esther Kwagala, Mary Najjuma, Linda Aber, Shilla Lamunu, Patience Karungi, Gertrude Nyamutooro, Sylvia Nasagorwoth, Sylvia Namuddu, Regina Ajuma, Penitah Nabakooza, Patience Nantume.
Other Fixtures
DAY 3: Wednesday, June 12
17:00 – Uganda vs Rwanda (Girls)
19:00 – Rwanda vs Uganda (Boys)
DAY 4: Thursday, June 13
18:00 – Tanzania vs Rwanda (Girls)
DAY 5: Friday, June 14
18:00 – Uganda vs Tanzania (Girls)
DAY 6: Saturday, June 15
17:00 – Rwanda vs Uganda (Girls)
19:00 – Uganda vs Rwanda (Boys)