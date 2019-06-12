Out of contract Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) holding midfielder Siraje Ssentamu has attracted the interest of Kenya Premier League (KPL) outfit AFC Leopards as well as a couple of domestic clubs.

Ssentamu, a former league and Uganda Cup winner at Vipers Sports Club had his current employment contract with Uganda Revenue Authority run out at the end of the 2018-19 season after a largely successful season with the tax collectors.

Domestic premier league sides Sports Club Villa, Tooro United and Express are known to have approached the player’s representative about his availability.

Siraje Ssentamu’s employment contract expired at the end of the previous season. We are giving first priority to the current employers because of my client’s loyalty at the club. However, AFC Leopards asked about his (Ssentamu) availability. Here in Uganda, clubs as Express, SC Villa and Tooro United seem to be interested. We shall go with the highest bidder. Representative of Siraje Ssentamu

Siraje Sentamu being closed down by Awany as Allan Okello looks on [Photo: John Batanudde] Ismael Kiyonga | Kawowo Sports

Ssentamu’s stellar season witnessed him double his effort in the recently concluded season.

His combo with skipper Shafik Kagimu and Saidi Kyeyune was a partnership mended in Heaven, often aiding URA win as many games in the season to finish third in the final table standings.

Ssentamu is a known great tackler with timely blocks and distributes the ball with ease at all ranges (short crispy and diagonal passes).

Vipers Media Siraje Ssentamu (right) with Yayo Lutimba during a Vipers’ end of year party back in the days

URA is also in a dilemma since their talismanic leader Kagimu is also being poached by Vipers Sports Club.

Sam Ssimbwa’s coached side themselves is ready to release a couple of players including Joshua Kawadwa who has never played for the club any match since he was signed.

Other players on their way out are left footed wingers Charles Ssempa, Robert Omunk, Vitalis Tabu, Ocen, Robert Mukongottya and goalkeeper Salim Wekiya Munaku.