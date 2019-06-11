Vipers Sports Club director Lawrence Mulindwa harbors an ambitious soul.

True to his word, every time he desires liver, he has always ordered for the slaughter of a cow.

In footballing business, Mulindwa has virtually signed the country’s crème de la crème at whatever cost suggested.

The three-time Uganda Premier League champions are reportedly interested in luring URA Football Club captain Shafik Kuchi Kagimu.

Kawowo Sports has learned that Kagimu, who had a phenomenal 2018-19 season with the tax collectors ranks aloft the wish list for Vipers and Mulindwa in particular.

The intelligent playmaker who scored 8 goals in all competitions for the club was a key pillar for Sam Ssimbwa’s outfit.

He scored seven league goals in 28 matches and one in the Uganda Cup where URA bowed out at the round of 16 to Bright Stars.

Kagimu recorded six assists in a busy season where the tax collectors finished third on the 16 team log.

In reality, Vipers can only secure Kagimu via a round table interface since the attacking midfielder since has more than 12 months on his employment contract.

“True. My client has been approached by Vipers Sports Club but he still has a valid contract at URA FC. But again, we can still sit down and talk business because his contract was designed with a buy-out clause,” Kagimu’s agent disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

With Police right-back Paul Willa already signed, Vipers would wish to add Kagimu for next season as they eye yet another league honour.

He is deemed as a direct replacement for any of the available midfielders Tom Masiko, Moses Waiswa, and team skipper Tadeo Lwanga.

The aforementioned trio are all seeking for greener pastured paddocks.

Kagimu was recently part of the Uganda Cranes team at the 2019 COSAFA Championship where he largely impressed as he bossed the midfield in the two games played against Comoros and hosts South Africa.

It, however, remains to seen whether management at URA FC will welcome the talks for their treasured asset.

Meanwhile, Vipers has also picked interest in Kirinya-Jinja S.S’ David Bagoole, younger brother to former Uganda Cranes midfielder Johnson Bagoole (R.I.P).