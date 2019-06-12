The last series of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations preview by Ismael Kiyonga takes us to Group F.

Cameroon and Ghana are favorites as per previous performance but will they pass the group test?

CAF Michel Dussuyer, Benin Coach

Benin

Nickname: The Squirrels Coach: Michel Dussuyer Appearances: 4 Key Player: Stephane Sessegnon (Gençlerbirliği Spor Kulübü)

Best Performance: Group Stages (2004, 2008 & 2010)

Strengths: Too much experience in the team and they have a well-traveled coach who understands the dynamics of African football well.

Weaknesses: A leaky defense that has kept just one clean sheet in the last five games will hurt them.

Guinea Bissau

CAF Media Guinea-Bissau players celebrate the late equaliser against Gabon

Nickname: Djurtus Coach: Baciro Cande Appearances: 2

Best Performance: Group Stages (2017)

Key Player: Zezinho (Senica)

Strengths: The team looks more of the same they had in 2017 and that means chemistry.

Weaknesses: They head into the tournament in poor form with just one victory in the previous six games and so opponents will fancy their chances.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Ghana Black Stars lost in Kenya

Ghana

Nickname: Black Stars Coach: Kwesi Appiah Appearances: 22

Best Performance: Champions (1963, 1965, 1978 & 1982)

Key Player: Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid)

Strengths: An experienced team with too much quality in all areas more so in midfield.

Weaknesses: The chaos that surrounded the team captaincy will without doubt affect how the team performs. There seems to be disunity with in the camp which opponents can exploit.

File Clarence Seedorf, Head Coach of Cameroon

Cameroon

Nickname: The Indomitable Lions Coach: Clarence Seedorf Best Performance: Champions (1984, 1988, 2000, 2002 and 2007) Appearances: 19

Key Player: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Strengths: Half of the team that won the championship in Gabon is back and that means experience. They have quality in all departments including three very good goalkeepers in that particular department.

Weaknesses: In Clarence Seedorf, they have a tactician who is venturing into African football for the first time with the Afcon tournament likely to be a very big test for the Dutch.