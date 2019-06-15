Management of newly promoted Uganda Premier League outfit Wakiso Giants Football Club has signed and confirmed former Uganda Cranes left winger Kefa Kisala as their head coach.

Kisala, a CAF “A” licenced coach agreed upon a two year renewable employment contract that takes immediate effect.

The newly appointed head coach will come along with a full complete back room staff that has assistant coach James Odoch (CAF B Licenced) and others who will be unveiled with time.

Kisala has been job-less since he lost employment following the untimely sacking at Express Football Club for inconsistent results mid-last season.

He has previously worked for Uganda Cranes as assistant coach to Bobby Williamson and later Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Kefa Kisala smiles during his tenure at BUL FC

Kisala handled a number of clubs to include Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), BUL and lately Express.

He is a vastly experienced and knowledgeable tactician with hands-on expertise.

At Wakiso Giants, he replaces Ibrahim “Uchumi” Kirya whose contract was not renewed after he guided the club from the second tier division, the FUFA Big league to the coveted Uganda Premier League.

At least 20 coaches had applied for the job that was advertised.

Kisala beat among others a legion of local and foreign based coaches including those with higher qualifications as UEFA Pro and UEFA A.

Some of the local based coaches who had duly expressed interest in the job and applied were; former Uganda Cranes head coach Moses Basena, Douglas Bamweyana, Simon Peter Kirumira, Ibrahim Kirya, among others.

Among the foreign coaches who had applied were two former Vipers head coaches Javier Martinez and Jorge Da Costa and many others.