Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has further cemented their relations with Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) with a sponsorship package worthy Shs 200M for a year-long duration.

The partnership was officially unveiled before the media on Thursday, 20th June 2019 at the home of football, FUFA House in Mengo, Kampala.

In attendance were top FUFA officials led by the first vice president Justus Mugisha, Darius Mugoya (second vice president), Rogers Byamukama (marketing committee chairman) and Humphrey Mandu, the federation deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) delegation was led by their robust CEO Lilly Ajarova, Eddie Kirya (Board member), Sandra Natukunda (Communications) and Claire Mugabi.

I am very excited about this partnership with the Uganda Tourism Board which indeed speak volume. This has proved that FUFA is worthy for it. The partnership with UTB, a Government body also justifies the Government of Uganda’s continued trust and improved relationship with FUFA. The Brand of football in the country has improved and we are happy that football is taking the right strides. I convey the greetings from the FUFA President, Eng. Moses Magogo who is currently in Egypt with other members as well as our Uganda Cranes team for the TOTAL AFCON Egypt 2019 Finals. Justus Mugisha, FUFA First Vice President

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), Lilly Ajarova termed the partnership as double bottom line opportunity with a business unusual sense.

Ajarova hinted on the venturing into sports as a new strategy by UTB to market Uganda’s full tourism potential to the brim domestically and internationally.

Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) is excited is to here today. This has not been a one day process. There have been discussions before. In line with our recently launched strategic plan of sustainable increase for the volume of domestic and international tourism as well as building brand equity and value, UTB is glad to associate with FUFA. This is business unusual and a double bottom-line opportunity. We want to create a positive opportunity for the youth in Uganda through football as we also develop sports tourism. Uganda Cranes’ back to back participation in the Africa Cup of Nations has also been a great development and a unique opportunity to develop Uganda’s international tourism. Lilly Ajarova, UTB Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

The partnership signed will last for a year and will cover the Uganda Cranes brand as well the FUFA Drum tournament.

UTB joins the ever swelling list of FUFA sponsors and partners as; Airtel Uganda, Nile Breweries Limited, BIDCO Uganda Limited, Bet Lion, Uganda Breweries Limited (Pilsner), Stanbic Bank and Star Times.