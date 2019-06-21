Uganda Cranes Group A matches at AFCON 2019:

Uganda’s number one citizen, President Yoweri Museveni Kaguta delivered a special message of encouragement to the Uganda Cranes team currently in Egypt for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations ahead of their group A opener against DR Congo on Saturday.

Museveni wished the team the best of luck in the 24 team championship and tasked them to replicate the form from the qualification roundHe tasked them to work for nothing but for victory and lauded the players, FUFA officials, COCAHES AND ALL THE Ugandans rallying behind the team in a bid to bring the trophy back home.

FUFA Media FUFA President Moses Magogo hands over a ball to President during one of the many visits to Entebbe State House

Here is President Museveni’s detailed message:

All the best, Uganda Cranes. On Friday, the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) will officially kick off in Egypt. The Uganda Cranes, who are in Group A, will play their first game against DR Congo on Saturday. I want to wish the team the best of luck in this tournament. You posted very good results during the qualification, where you topped Group L with 13 points. Our prayer and hope is that this good form continues in this tournament so that you emerge victorious and make Uganda proud. I thank the FUFA / team officials, the coach and all Ugandans for rallying behind the team. I wish you success and make sure you bring the trophy home. God Bless you. H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda

President Museveni’s message comes barely 24 hours after the speaker of parliament, Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga had conveyed almost a similar message to the Dennis Onyango captained team.

For starters, Uganda Cranes will be playing at their 7th Africa Cup of Nations since 1962.

Uganda is housed in group A alongside hosts Egypt, neighbours DR Congo and dark horses Zimbabwe.

Uganda Cranes will open up their campaign on Saturday, 22nd June 2019 against the Leopards from Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Then, they return to action against Zimbabwe Warriors on Wednesday, 26th June and wind up the group stages with the Egypt Pharaohs on Sunday, 30th June.

All Uganda Cranes matches will be played at the Cairo International Stadium.